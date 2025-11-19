Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 1: Check GMP, Subscription and Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Excelsoft Technologies launched open for bidding for investors on Wednesday, November 19 and will continue till November 21, 2025. On the first day of subscription, the 500 crore IPO was subscribed by 0.72 times, in which qualified institutional buyers subscribed zero times, non-institutional investors subscribed 0.91 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 0.94 times till 1 pm.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO price band is set between Rs 114 to Rs 120, with a lot size of 125 shares, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,250. The tech company, amounting to Rs 500 crore, plans to allocate Rs 61.76 crore from the fresh issue for acquiring land and constructing a new facility at the Mysore property. Rs 39.51 crore will be utilised for upgrading external electrical systems at its current Mysore location. Rs 54.63 crore to support improvements to the company’s IT infrastructure.

The shares of Excelsoft Technologies will be allotted to investors on November 24 and the tentative date of listing of shares in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 26, 2025.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP

The share price of Excelsoft Technologies in the grey market premium (GMP) is trading at Rs 12 on Wednesday, November 19, at 12.32 pm, as per data on Investorgain. The estimated listing price is Rs 132, which is 10% higher than the IPO issue price of Rs 120.

The price of Excelsoft Technologies' shares fell in the unlisted market (GMP) from Rs 30 (November 15) to Rs 12 today on the IPO launch date.

Also Read | Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Shares Rise as ADAG Group Implements Key Leadership Changes.

Excelsof Technologies About

Excelsoft Technologies has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry and its products and services. The company give services on tech solutions, learning assessment sectors, primarily through long-term agreements with enterprise clients globally.

The company's expertise is designing engineering products, developing and implementing systems, digital learning & information management systems with robust product capabilities.