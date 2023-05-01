Exhicon Events is the Exhibition Agency of the Year

New Delhi [India], May 1 (/ATK): Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd has been awarded with Exhibition "Agency of the Year", at the Experiential Designs and Creativity Awards 2023.

In a massive outdoor ceremony held in Mumbai on the 29th April 2023, attended by more than 500 event and exhibition fraternity members, Ms Padma Mishra, Group Director & Amrita Singh, General Manager received the recognition.

The Experiential Design & Creativity Awards saw participation from over 100 exhibitions and event agencies clocking in almost 700 entries and celebrated the event & exhibition industry's geniuses with a unique UN Conference concept - the FESTIVAL OF INNOVATION on a big day out for the event fraternity to network, learn, showcase and celebrate creative brilliance.

The EDCA awards have sought to shine a light on the agencies producing outstanding work and pushing the Exhibition & Event Industry forward with ever-increasing innovation and creativity.

Padma Mishra, Group Director at EXHICON, while receiving awards said "We are delighted to be conferred with "Exhibition Agency of the Year Awards 2023" and look forward to many such awards.

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited is an EXHICON Group company promoted by Industry veterans M Q Syed and Padma Mishra, providing end to end Exhibition Services with presence in India, Thailand, Hong Kong, UAE and Switzerland.

The company, India's first in the 360 Exhibition Services has recently gone public and got itself listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

