Exicom Technologies awarded for "Outstanding Contribution to National Development"

Exicom Technologies (India) LLP has been conferred with an award for "Fastest Growing Indian Company Excellence Award" under Outstanding Contribution to National Development by the Indian Economic Development and Research Association (IERDA) at a function held in New Delhi on May 28th. One of the most trusted names in wireless communication services, Exicom's solutions are renowned for extending reliable communications to Armed Forces, and entities to the remotest of locations and in the harshest of terrain and climate conditions. The impetus was given by the Indian Government and the policy of "Make in India" has motivated the company to continue to focus on R&D.

Exicom showcased its revolutionary mesh airborne communications capabilities at the Drone Festival of India 2022 held at Pragati Maidan. Exicom Technologies has focussed to understand and address the communication challenges faced by our Armed Forces and Security Services while operating as a networked force in remote areas and inhospitable terrains. The main challenges were logistics and cost of ab-initio setting up a communication infrastructure in underdeveloped areas, inadequacy of wireless bandwidth to support ISR and data applications achieving line of sight, commonality in network that supports wide range of applications/entities on ground or aerial bound.

The requirement was for an infrastructure-less, high-capacity, mesh network that rolls out as the entities move. Considering all aspects high-capacity MANET that is host-less, can roll out at ground speeds of around 80 Kmph and aerial sub-sonic speeds, has excellent LPI/LPD and NLOS was found to be a time-tested solution. Exicom is providing high-capacity, Multi-Channel, Mesh MANET to meet the Indian requirements. The versatility of the solution is that it was suitable for multiple applications like Mechanised Forces, Special Forces, Covert Operations CI/CT, UAVs, robotics, RPVs, EW applications, Infantry Field LAN, IP services in field, Video Conferencing, Attack Hepters Drone Swarms, Sniper operations live feed for go - no go commands, drones in covert role and more.

To enhance its ranges, considerable R&D has been carried out by Exicom and a novel light weight roller tube mast system with height to weight ration of under 2 Kg per meter height and payload capacity of 10 to 15 Kgs at wind speeds of 60 Kmph, has been developed. This capability is unmatched. R&D on circular polarized antenna, NLOS, COFDM and Multichannel with MIMO extends the ranges many folds.

The system has a simple network algorithm that gives in routing features in otherwise a flat LAN Mesh. Features like Interference Avoidance System, AES 256 FIPS certified encryption ensures survivability and security in hostile environments. Yet it provides plug and play features to all authorised entities of the mesh.

OFF Grid High-capacity MANET is a unique communication system with BW of 80 Mbps, 120+ nodes and power output ranging from 100 mW to 20W and weight from 100g to 10 Kgs. Exicom Technologies (India) LLP has brought about a revolution in MANET under Make II category of MoD.

