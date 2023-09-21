Exotel Takes Home Seamless Contact Center Solution of the Year Award at CX Evolve Awards, Dubai

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21: Exotel, the emerging market’s leading connected customer conversation platform and a leading virtual telecom operator, has been felicitated with the prestigious CX Seamless Contact Center Solution of the Year award at the recent CX Evolve Awards in the GCC region. The awards, organized alongside the Khaleej Times CX Evolve Summit, recognize excellence and innovation in customer experience.

With the combined synergies between Exotel, Ameyo and Cogno AI, Exotel has evolved from being a cloud telephony operator to a connected customer conversation platform that is architected with the idea to deliver unified CX like a friend - at unprecedented scale, speed and ubiquity. The new Exotel brings together an omnichannel contact center, Communication API suite, and Conversational AI on one powerful platform. Exotel’s connected customer conversations platform powers 70+ million conversations every day for more than 7000 businesses across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Furthermore, Exotel expanded its unified customer conversation platform with the recent launch of Ameyo XTRM, an industry-first, cloud-based, telco compliant omnichannel contact center with a capacity of scaling upto 20K agents.

Exotel and Microsoft recently joined forces to bring Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams Phone to India. This alliance enables businesses to seamlessly bridge online networks with conventional phone systems, facilitating effortless communication and promoting cost savings. Adhering to its core vision, Exotel ensures users can engage with customers in a friendly manner across their chosen platforms and networks. Together, this initiative strengthens the digital footing of Indian enterprises.

Exotel has always been forward-thinking in terms of its integration strategies. Exotel's vision of deeper integration with tech platforms seeks to redefine the way businesses interact with technology. It's not just about integrating tools but creating an environment where every tech investment amplifies the other, delivering unparalleled value to businesses.

"We are honoured to have received the CX Seamless Contact Center Solution of the Year award. This acknowledgment underscores our unwavering dedication to furnishing businesses with pioneering solutions that elevate customer engagement,” said Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder and CGO of Exotel. “Our objective is to cultivate an environment in which brands and their customers share a familiarity akin to friendship. Our omnichannel contact center, communication API suite, and conversational AI seamlessly converge, fashioning a platform that enables Connected Customer Conversations on an unparalleled scale, with exceptional speed and ubiquity,” he added.

The CX Evolve Awards celebrate businesses and individuals in the GCC region who have demonstrated exceptional practices and strategies in enhancing customer experience. The occasion brought together a community of CX Champions dedicated to pushing the boundaries of customer experience excellence.

Exotel is the emerging market’s leading customer conversation platform and business-focused virtual telecom operator. Exotel has also recently received a virtual telecom operator license in India to offer cost-effective end-to-end VoIP telephony services, making the company a 100% compliant cloud calling operator. Exotel was founded in 2011 and has an impressive cloud-based product suite that drives 70+ million conversations every day for more than 7000 businesses in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Today, the omnichannel contact center, communication API suite, and conversational AI platform from Exotel help some of the fastest-growing businesses in emerging countries manage their customer engagement.

Exotel has won The ET StartUp Awards 2022 under the Comeback Kid category.

For more info, visit exotel.com.

