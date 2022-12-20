Expecting more online orders for New Year 2023 gifts due to increased demand: FlowerAura

The Indian e-commerce space is contributed enough by the gifting industry, and FlowerAura is amongst the biggest players in the field. For New Year 2023, the brand has speculated high numbers of online orders based on the trend of current demand.

The market has already started registering queries for a . After Christmas, New Year will be the second winter festival celebrated after COVID-19, so the market is positive about record revenues. FlowerAura already had a dreamy business run over the festive season and is now expecting record-breaking orders for the new year.

"After attentive shuffling through previous years' data reports, we anticipate around 30 per cent growth in our orders. From 2018 to 2021, there was a substantial and noticeable surge in our year-on-year growth. And this year's early trend suggests that it will continue to improve. As of now, we have 200+ SKUs live, and more SKUs will be added as we march close to the New Year." said Shrey Sehgal, CEO of FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., in a media conversation.

The brand is keeping the focus around an improved gifting experience through occasion-based beautiful packaging, quality of packaging materials, better and relatable products, and a strengthened delivery network for the fast and correct delivery of gifts.

New Year gifting witnessed a 17 per cent growth in demand in 2021 over 2020, and since then, the craze for online gifting has received a boom. No stone is left unturned, as the brand has brought a plethora of gift products under the collection. People can buy and send , New Year Gajjak, Premium Hampers, Flowers, Plants, Personalised Gifts, Premium Calendars, and more.

FlowerAura already delivers gifts in 600+ cities across India, including same-day delivery service in 87 cities. USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and UAE are the foreign countries added under 'New Year gifts to overseas. The gifting brand has also established a strong presence on marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian & International market with its gift range (flowers, cakes, indoor plants, decor items, personalised gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Himanshu Chawla and Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 600+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

Media Contact :

Suman Patra

suman.patra@floweraura.com

+91-9650062220

Head - Product and Marketing

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor