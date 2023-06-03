Experience Apple Like Never Before: Imagine launches Bengaluru's Grandest Store at Nexus Koramangala Mall

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 3: Imagine, India's leading Apple retailer is excited to announce the grand opening of its new store at Nexus Koramangala Mall in Bengaluru on June 2nd, 2023.

At over 2,500 sq.ft. the store offers the entire range of Apple products and a massive array of accessories on display, and services such as in-store repair. Ironically, it's the same location where Imagine opened India's first exclusive premium reseller store for Apple products in 2004.

To celebrate the launch, Imagine will offer exclusive discounts of FLAT 20% on iPhone 14 & 15% on Macbook Air M2, valid only for a limited time from 2nd - 4th June. Moreover, attendees can even look forward to exciting activities such as a Dollu Kunitha performance, interaction with tech guru Rajiv Makhni, a stand-up comedy act by Abish Mathew, engaging contests, VoxPop engagements, surprises, and giveaways.

Founder & CEO of Ample (parent company of Imagine), Rajesh Narang, expressed his heartfelt sentiments, "We have endeavoured to serve customers with a smile and help them choose the right Apple products that can help them do more and live better. The joy and euphoria of a delighted customer are unparalleled. Our new store at this historic location helps us go further and mesmerize our customers."

Imagine also offers Apple products online through its exclusive website - www.imagineoneline.store

Ample, owner and operator of Imagine, is one of India's leading technology sales providers, boasting over 90 retail stores, 1,500 enterprise customers, and a team of 1000+ employees. With a group revenue of INR 1,400 Cr last year, Ample's presence in retail and enterprise sectors continues expanding.

