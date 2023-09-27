Experience Nestlé MILKMAID modaks at Lalbaughcha Raja

Ganesh Chaturthi is here. Happiness is here!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27:This year is momentous for Mumbai. Its most famous Ganapati, Lal Baugcha Raja is in its 90th year since inception in 1934. Nestle Milkmaid is celebrating the occasion with delicious modaks served to Bappa and his believers as aarti bhog. This is the 6th year of association for Nestlé MILKMAID with Lal Baugcha Raja.

What’s more? In addition to enjoying modaks made from MILKMAID, devotees have the opportunity to engage with MILKMAID with interactions, games, and even try virtual modak making at the MILKMAID Experience Zone during their visit to Lalbaughcha Raja. Not to forget, you get to pick up the Milkmaid recipe leaflets from the premises to take home after darshan to make modaks.

The sweet part is that while no modak is complete without a touch of Nestle MILKMAID, one can go beyond. Be it the Choco Nutty modak, the Red Velvet modak, or a tempting Rose modak, one can try a new experiment every day of the ten days of the festival at home. Friends, family, and surely, Bappa are going to be amazed.

Modaks and more!

MILKMAID is your trusted partner to create sweet stories, forever there to add its signature taste and finesse to homemade desserts, offer wonderful experimentations loved by all, or for simply, dipping in a finger in the can to dig in the delight.

You can visit www.milkmaid.in for 100+ recipes. Beyond modaks, you will find exciting recipes to makes cakes, other Indian sweets, ice creams and shakes as well.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor