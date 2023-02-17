Explore the wonders of India's most definitive design week: India Design returns with its 11th edition in Delhi

India's most definitive decor and design event, India Design ID, is ready to delight its esteemed patrons with a unique experience from February 23-26, 2023, at NSIC Grounds, New Delhi. The four-day extravaganza will feature a global gathering like never before, celebrating design and aesthetics and showcasing design collectibles.

India Design ID 2023 brings forth to its patrons new additions this year with ID Hunar and Living Traditions along with a new pavilion ID Collectibles. Hunar, curated by Shabnam Gupta and Preeti Singh, is showcasing 20 techniques, innovations and crafts explored by prominent architectural and interior design practices in India. It proudly displays the artistry of renowned designers and architects such as Ashiesh Shah, Abin Design Studio, Ravi Vazirani Studio, Studio Lotus, The Busride Studio, ClaY Architecture, Sanjyt Singh, Dipen Gada & Associates, Saka Studio, Anagram, and more, highlighting the diverse design expressions they bring to their projects. Further, witness a unique exhibition curated by Farah Siddiqui and Natasha Mehta - Living Traditions. This ceramics showcase gives a glimpse into the works of some of India's top female ceramic artists. From intricately painted designs to highly polished bowls, animal figures and totems, these ceramicists have created objects that are now treasured relics of art, history and culture. Living Traditions celebrates the ongoing contribution of female ceramicists in India, who are motivated by creativity and resilience. India Design ID is also introducing its first-ever ID Collectibles Pavilion at the ID 2023, curated by Misha Bains, Head of Strategy. This exclusive segment showcases contemporary design with traditional craftsmanship and provides a glimpse into the ever-evolving design scene of India. It features a variety of limited-edition products, from Atelier Ashiesh Shah, Klove, Pinakin Studio, BeatRoot Co, Stem Design, Design in Dukaan, and Josmo, all available for design fans, collectors, and the community.

Aashti Bhartia, Vice-Chairperson, Ogaan Media, "Every year at India Design ID we try to do something new. This year we have something very exciting that's taken shape - a new ID Collectible pavilion that showcases designers who are doing limited edition pieces. We also have some exciting exhibits like Hunar and Living Traditions. Our speaker list and topics for this year push the envelope to foster meaningful conversations. The heart of the show - the exhibition and design pavilions include contemporary design and age-old skills and portray the evolving journey of design in India."

This year's edition brings together an impressive array of renowned Indian and international icons, providing an opportunity for exhibitors to exchange new ideas, explore design interventions and concepts, and engage in architectural conversations all under one roof. India Design ID comprises: the ID Exhibit displaying renowned Indian and international brands; ID Symposium featuring talks, debates and presentations with leading industry figures like Arthur Mamou-Mani, Sabine Marcellis, Habibeh Madjdabadi, Mallika Sarabhai, Sameep Padora, Sanjay Puri, Emmanuel Gallina and Manuela Gatto (Zaha Hadid Architects); ID Honours recognizing and honouring India's top architecture and design projects; and

Speaking on ID's 11th edition Preeti Singh, Brand Director, India Design ID, "This year's India Design ID looks at luxury design from a contemporary lens. Through our talks, exhibitions and curation we aim to highlight current concepts and thinking that is shaping our built world. From the use of technology, vernacular influences, AI, sustainability and wellness, we are bringing the best of what Indian interiors, products and architecture has to offer."

Misha Bains, Head of Strategy and Curator, India Design ID, added "This year's upcoming INDIA DESIGN ID 2023 presents global brands, concepts and renowned names from the field of interiors and architecture. Spearheading trends and charting new paths, ID 2023 speakers are award-winners, the top in their field from across the globe. This 11th edition is programmed to spotlight the best in design, craft and techniques from India and across the globe."

An initiative by Ogaan Media, India's most definitive design week has witnessed 10 successful editions in the capital. India Design ID is an amalgamation of best of design, decor, interior design as well as knowledge sharing and honouring the best talent in the industry. India Design ID brings together the best of Indian and International names from the field of architecture, decor & design. From new launches and exclusive showcases to signature collections, stunning installations, and personalised walkthroughs, we have it all covered as we bring you 135+ exhibitors from India and across the globe under one roof.

When - 23rd - 26th February 2023

Venue - NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi India

To book tickets please click:

in.bookmyshow.com/events/india-design-id-2023/ET00345394.

