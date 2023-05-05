Faballey x Siddartha Tytler come together to present an Eclectic Collaboration to kick off the Summer Holiday Season

New Delhi [India], May 5 (/PNN): Inspired by global trends and celebrity style, Faballey is a modern, inclusive and fashion-forward western wear brand from the house of High Street Essentials Pvt Ltd that aims at arming women with confidence and inimitable style. As temperatures soar and holidays beckon, Faballey presents a collaboration with designer Siddartha Tytler, that brings to you his iconic prints, and signature silhouettes in a colour palette that's equal parts fresh, as it is classic.

The collection brings forth Siddartha's signature laidback luxe sensuality blended with Faballey's ease and versatility to present a transitional limited edition capsule perfect for far-flung destinations, just as it is for work, play and everything in between. A summer colour palette of dusky blues, soft pinks, and midnight blacks is masterfully offset with pristine whites and molten metallics to make the fantasy of a spontaneous tropical escapade a reality for all ages.

'At Faballey, our collaborations allow more and more women to enjoy fashion as a form of expression. Siddartha Tytler's collection is for those who want to celebrate their unique aesthetic and taste via more contemporary forms. With Faballey we want women to explore a new aesthetic with confidence and panache in a more accessible format' Says Shiv Poddar Co-founder Indya

Setting the tone for balmy summer evenings are free-spirited maxis and playful kaftans that make drifting from the beach to the bar, a truly effortless affair. Ultra sleek crop tops, statement jumpsuits, and sharp yet flowy trousers lend a dash of 'resort chic' to brunches in the city and midday soirees. The complete package from dusk till dawn, the collection also indulges in the ideal midsummer night's dream with sultry body-flattering dresses, elevated with sequins and shimmery surface embellishments that are worth throwing a party for!

Siddhartha Tytler adds "Faballey is doing some really great work with their collaborations, so when they reached out to me I thought it was quite exciting and a good opportunity to get myself out there more commercially. The most special part of this collection is that I got to showcase my Sometsuke prints again, which is by far my most favourite print collection. And to bring it out and have more people wear it is actually quite exciting."

Siddartha Tytler X Faballey offers pieces that promise to be the perfect compon for getaways galore, making it a sun-soaked summer to remember!

Price Range: Rs1600-3800

The collection launches on 2nd May 2023 online on www.faballey.com and in exclusive Faballey outlets. The collection will also be available at Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart and Nykaa Fashion among other online marketplaces

Since its inception in 2012, High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd., has emerged as one of India's leading omnichannel fashion houses. Aimed at the modern Indian woman, the company has two brands under its wing. While FabAlley is a rapid fashion brand for western apparel and accessories, Indya presents a distinctive line of modern Indian wear. The company's latest offering Indya Luxe taps the wedding guest market with a line of heavily detailed, premium occasion wear. All three brands have an inimitable style signature and are attuned to the women of today.

Recognized as Fortune's 40 under 40, Entrepreneur magazine's 35 under 35, and ETPWLA's Emerging Entrepreneur of The Year, Shiv Poddar is a goal-driven and process-oriented entrepreneur who leads by example. Shiv began her career as part of the leadership programme at Hindustan Unilever where she specialized in the Commercial and Supply Chain function.

In 2012, Shiv left behind a promising career to follow her passion and dream of building something of her own. Recognizing the lack of globally trendy fashion in the country for women, that is specific to Indian body types and aesthetics, Shiv co-founded High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd. She envisioned a fashion house that makes of-the-moment fashion accessible to every Indian woman.

Today HSE operates two brands - Faballey, a rapid fashion label for western apparel and accessories, and Indya, a distinctive line of modern Indian wear which now has many sub-brands under it's belt including Indya Luxe (premium wedding wear), Indya Raas (everyday ethnic), Miss Indya (ethnic wear for girls aged 4-13yrs). Both brands have an inimitable style signature.

At HSE, Shiv has taken the lead to set up sales and distribution, sourcing and manufacturing processes, financial systems, and fully integrated supply chain techniques; and closely looks into design, marketing, product, and communication as well. With her vision, direction and business strategy that is focussed on fast track growth, High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of India's leading omnichannel fashion houses today.

With a flair for fashion and everything couture right from an early age, Delhi-based Siddartha Tytler was always meant to be a fashion designer. After graduating from St. Columba's in 1997, Tytler spent a year at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi where he studied Fashion Design and Clothing Technology (FDCT). From there the designer moved on to the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York, an experience that further honed his skills and adequately prepared him to enter the industry.

Being a self-confessed non-conformist means that designer Siddartha Tytler lays adequate stress on creating is anything but the ordinary. Exuding sophistication and elegance, the eponymous brand that was launched in 2002, boasts of ensembles that are a class apart. Tytler presented his first show at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi, to much appreciation and applause. Ever since, there has been no looking back.

Siddartha is a member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) since 2006. Tytler's style is offbeat, quirky and ideal for the well-travelled fashionista that's not afraid to experiment. "Besides giving birth to a piece of art, getting wearibility into my structural designs takes precedence for me," he says explaining his design philosophy.

