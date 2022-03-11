Factory output rises by 1.3 per cent in January

India's factory output growth accelerated marginally to 1.3 per cent in January from 0.7 per cent in the previous month, according to data released by the National Statistical Office on Friday.

The growth in the industrial output was slow in January despite a low base. In January 2021, the factory output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) registered a negative growth 0.6 per cent.

For the April-January period of 2021-22, the industrial output growth stood at 13.7 per cent against a contraction of 12 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

As per the quick estimates of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) released by the National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, mining registered the fastest growth during the month of January.

Mining registered a growth of 2.8 per cent in January 2022 as against 2.4 per cent contraction in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Manufacturing grew by 1.1 per cent in January 2022 against a contraction of 0.9 per cent recorded in January 2021. Electricity posted a growth of 0.9 per cent in January 2022 as compared to 5.5 per cent growth registered in January 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

