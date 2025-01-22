Fadnavis engages with global leaders and corporate giants at Davos for investment

Mumbai, Jan 22 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a series of impactful meetings with veteran politicians and corporate leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos.

The discussions focused on strengthening collaborations and reinforcing Maharashtra’s reputation as a leading destination for investments.

Fadnavis met former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair for an insightful discussion on public transport and energy transition. Highlighting Maharashtra’s progress, Fadnavis stated, “With over 50 per cent of our energy soon to be sourced from renewables, Maharashtra is at the forefront of this transition. Blair expressed eagerness to visit India and discussed India’s progress, the Davos agenda, and Maharashtra’s role as a powerhouse.”

He also emphasized the state’s ambitious plan to increase energy capacity from 48 GW to 78 GW.

In a meeting with Ville Tavio, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Fadnavis explored opportunities for deeper ties. “We discussed hosting a ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ roadshow in Finland and identified key areas for collaboration, including renewable energy, green hydrogen, and the chemical and fertilizer sectors,” he said, underlining a shared commitment to sustainable growth.

The Chief Minister also engaged with Abhijit Dubey, CEO of NTT DATA, which plays a pivotal role in Maharashtra’s data centre ecosystem. “With 1 GW of data centre capacity in the state, NTT is a cornerstone of our technological infrastructure. Our discussions focused on transformative opportunities, and NTT reiterated its commitment to Maharashtra,” Fadnavis remarked.

An interactive session with Jerzy Janeczko, Chief Information Officer of Lonza Group, shed light on Maharashtra’s potential in healthcare manufacturing. “We explored opportunities to accelerate pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition innovations while advancing world-class manufacturing and cutting-edge solutions,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also met Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman, and Rizwan Soomar, MD and CEO (India & Africa) of DP World. The discussions revolved around India’s role as a global trade hub and Maharashtra’s contribution to trade dynamics. “DP World reaffirmed its commitment to continued investments in Maharashtra, with plans for industrial parks, enhanced logistics, and exploration of Hyperloop technology to boost trade infrastructure,” Fadnavis shared.

In a meeting with Il Bum Kim, Executive Vice President of Hyundai Motor Group, Fadnavis discussed the company’s plans to launch ‘Made in Maharashtra’ cars by October and establish a new plant in Pune. “Hyundai is focused on tailoring products for India and exploring CSR initiatives in collaboration with the state,” he noted.

The CM congratulated Hyundai on its successful IPO and highlighted Maharashtra’s role in the company’s expansion.

He also met Jeetu Patel, EVP and Chief Product Officer of Cisco, to discuss cybersecurity advancements and Cisco’s contributions to Maharashtra’s networking solutions. “We deliberated on the Maha-Cyber initiative and the potential application of Splunk, Cisco’s latest acquisition, to enhance our cybersecurity framework,” he stated.

