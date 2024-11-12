Fajar Realty - The Benchmark of Excellence in Dubai Real Estate

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 12: Fajar Realty, iconic real estate company of Dubai has time and again solidified its position as the industry leader by clinching various prestigious awards not only in Dubai but Pan World.

The most recent was at Gulf Achievers Awards where she was awarded as the "Best Real Estate Company of the Year".

Kiran has been the inspiration for the real estate professionals across the globe and has carved a niche for herself in the real estate sector in the region, which has set her apart from the real estate companies in the region.

Kiran has always been in the limelight and has won many awards and recognition in her illustrious 18 years journey. It may be recalled that Kiran has won many accolades and awards for her hard work and zeal. She walked away with 'Asia Business Outlook Top 10 Most Promising Global Leaders from Pakistan 2023' and the much-coveted 'Being her Excellence Best Real Estate Broker 2023'. Further adding to her accolades are an array of awards, with Fajar Realty securing honors such as the 'DAMAC Top Performing Agency', 'Azizi Agents Award Gala 2023' the 'Emaar Token of Appreciation Award', additionally, they were given the Mena Leadership Award for 2023 and many more.

Under leadership of Kiran Khawaja, Fajar Realty has traversed a long way and has carved a niche in the world of real estate not only in Dubai but overseas as well.

Kiran Khawaja, CEO of FajarRealty, spoke at length about her expansion plans and explained, "We started Fajar Realty in 2021 in Dubai. We owe our success to our ability to identify emerging trends and capitalize on them. In the first quarter of 2024 we plan our maiden international expansion. Our first overseas office at Kigali will help us in making inroads into Africa. This global perspective sets Fajar Realty apart from its competitors and broadens the horizons for clients seeking diverse real estate opportunities."

Kiran Khawaja is already proving to be a game changer not only in Dubai's real estate market but is making heads turn with her international moves.

The real estate market in the UAE presents a steep challenge, but one that Kiran Khawaja is clearly capable of conquering.

