Fashion Design Council of India Partners With Reliance Brands for the Hyundai India Couture Week.

The Hyundai India Couture Week – An FDCI initiative will be presented in association with Reliance Brands and will witness the brilliance of 17 top couturiers this season.

New Delhi (India), July 7: The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) proudly announces its association with Reliance Brands for the Hyundai India Couture Week, scheduled to be held in the National capital from July 25 to August 2, 2023, at the Taj Palace Hotel.

The partnership will bring additional heft to the event which has been India’s premier showcase for bridal and couture designers for the past 16 years. An FDCI initiative, the Hyundai India Couture Week has been “the” platform for showcasing the growing influence of many designer promoted businesses in India and has also brought Indian craftsmanship as the centerstage of homegrown luxury. Reliance Brands (RBL) with its experience and expertise in launching, nurturing, and partnering with International and Indian luxury brands will help accelerate and widen this proposition.

Mr. Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India said, “We are thrilled to associate with Reliance Brands for the Hyundai India Couture Week. Our relationship grows from strength to strength, and we look forward to the value that this partnership will bring towards the growth of the property in the years to come as we strive to make it a showcase at par with anywhere in the world.”

Mr. Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands, said, “This partnership re-affirms our commitment towards the growth of the designer fashion industry in India as we look at create global benchmarks in terms of showcase, appeal and visibility. The Hyundai India Couture Week is a unique property, and we are glad to take our already deep partnership with FDCI to the next level.”

Presenting 17 artistic showcases in its 16th edition, India’s renowned couturiers will unveil their exclusive collections, celebrating the exuberance of craftsmanship through mesmerizing visual narratives. Participating designers include Anamika Khanna, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya, Rahul Mishra, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Suneet Varma, Falguni Shane Peacock, Dolly J, Gaurav Gupta, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Varun Bahl, Shantnu Nikhil, Kunal Rawal, Rimzim Dadu, Rose Room and Samant Chauhan.

Fashion Design Council of India

The Fashion Design Council of India is a not-for-profit organization that works to further the business of fashion in India and ensure its sustainable growth. It promotes and nurtures its over 400 members, who represent the best in Indian fashion. These members include fashion and accessory designers and professionals, educational institutions, and corporates.

The FDCI’s calendar of events includes the bi-annual LFW (prêt) for Autumn-Winter in March and Spring-Summer in October. It also hosts India Couture Week, the country’s most exclusive and premier fashion event, every July.

Other than these, the Council collaborates with different ministries in the Government of India, as well as other countries and organizations on hosting fashion- and textile-related events and initiatives and creating opportunities for FDCI members across India and abroad.

Reliance Brands Limited

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Clarks, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Raghavendra Rathore, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, and West Elm. RBL today operates 2,119 doors split into 890 stores and 1,232 shop-in-shops in India.

In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown designer brands besides acquiring the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys. Globally Hamleys has 190 doors across 15 countries.

Press contact:

FOR FASHION DESIGN COUNCIL OF INDIA

janhvi@fdci.org

FOR RELIANCE BRANDS LTD.

Surabhi.negi@ril.com

