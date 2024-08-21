Fashion Icons Celebrate the Successful Launch of Mrja Collective's Pop-Up in Bengaluru

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: Mrja Collective, the luxury ethical fashion platform that redefines the "Made in India" label (www.mrjacollective.com), successfully held its launch pop-up event, Ksitija - Daughter of the Earth, in Bengaluru. The event was graced by renowned fashion icons Prasad Bidapa and Ragini Prajwal, who expressed their admiration for Mrja Collective's offerings. The three-day event not only attracted significant attention from fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders but also resulted in impressive sales, marking a triumphant debut for the brand.

Mrja Collective is more than just a fashion brand; it is a movement dedicated to championing slow fashion and sustainability. By bringing together top brands from across India, Mrja Collective offers an inclusive range of fashion that caters to all sizes, genders, and ages. The pop-up event demonstrated that luxury and sustainability can coexist, offering visitors a guilt-free shopping experience that supports artisans and celebrates the stories behind each piece.

"The Mrja Collective is a superb platform for conscious young designers from around the world to showcase their beautiful work. It's heartening to see the younger generation become aware that our heritage Indian textiles represent true luxury. Achala & Sravani have curated an outstanding exhibition of extremely collectible ensembles. I wish them all the very best!," said Prasad Bidapa.

Ragini Prajwal, who attended the event wearing a piece from Mrja Collective, shared, ""I'm wearing a dress from Mrja Collective, and I absolutely love it! The fit, the qualityeverything is wonderful. For me, circularity is keyI'd rather invest in a few high-quality, long-lasting pieces than buy things that fall apart. This dress is a perfect example of that philosophy in action."

Mrja Collective was founded by Achala and Sravani, two friends united by a passion for quality and sustainability. Achala, an engineer turned marketer, spent seven years in luxury marketing in Monaco, where she developed a deep appreciation for well-crafted, timeless pieces. Meanwhile, Sravani, a NIFT Mumbai graduate, gained extensive experience in supply chain management and operations, working closely with grassroots-level artisans in India.

Together, they launched Mrja Collective to champion slow fashion and elevate Indian craftsmanship. Their platform curates the finest handmade fashion brands from across India, offering a space where luxury, sustainability, and the stories of skilled artisans come together.

The pop-up Ksitija - Daughter of the Earth featured 13 eminent brands (The Summer House, Doodlage, Ode to Odd, Ura Maku, Lafaani, The Jewelry Project, Physis, Econock, Upasana, Nature Alley, Oshin Sarin, Tann Trim, Five Thirty Somewhere) from nine states across India, each offering unique, eco-consciously produced pieces. Visitors had the opportunity to touch, feel, and try on garments, experiencing firsthand the craftsmanship and love that goes into each piece.

"Noticed how the finest threads often come from unexpected places? During our journey, we discovered the magic of Indian craftsmanship was everywhere, just not getting its due credit," said Achala, co-founder of Mrja Collective. "We knew our customers needed to experience our clothes in person to truly appreciate the quality and detail."

The name Ksitija - Daughter of the Earth was chosen as a tribute to Bengaluru, the Garden City. The collection was curated with the city's vibrant textures, colours, and styles in mind.

"We're thrilled with the response to our first pop-up," said Sravani, co-founder of Mrja Collective. "Mrja Collective is our answer to the fast fashion crisis. We believe in celebrating the artistry of Indian weavers, dyers, and craftspeople, ensuring their work is valued on a global stage."

Following the success of its first pop-up event, Mrja Collective is poised to continue its mission of spotlighting Indian craftsmanship on a global stage. With transparency and quality at its core, the brand is committed to revolutionizing the fashion industry by elevating ethical fashion.

For more information, please visit [mrjacollective.com] or follow us on Instagram at [mrja.collective](https://www.instagram.com/mrja.collective).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor