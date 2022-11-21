FASHIONITE 2022 by INDIAN INSTITUTE OF FASHION TECHNOLOGY, Bangalore to Kickstart

India, November 21: Indian Institute of Fashion Technology is all set for 19th edition of Fashionite. It’s an Annual Fashion Show that provides a platform to students for exhibiting creativity.

A special ramp and setup is being curated at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bangalore. There will be an exciting lineup of 30 themes, 73 designers, and 144 garments displayed by 27 professional models.

Chief Guests who will attend the event are dignitaries from the International and National world of Fashion, trainers, and Fashion leaders such as :-Prof. B K Tulasimala, Vice Chancellor, KSWU, Prof. Dr. B.S.Navi, Prof. Dr. K.Ramesh, Prof. Sri. S. B. Kamashetty, Dr. Gopinath, Founder, Sparsha Trust, Sri. Suresh, Vice President, Marketing, Goodwill Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., and, Rtn. Subhashini, Sri. Ronit Palrecha, Business Head, DAZZLES.

At the end of the show, all the designers will receive Prestigious IIFT mementos and certificates in recognition for their hard work and immense efforts. Students who are showcasing are from BSc, Diploma & PG Diploma courses. The jury will shortlist few finalists participants on the basis of justice to the theme, swatch selections, color aesthetics, innovation in silhouettes, presentation of collections with accessories, detailing in ornamentation, styling, and originality.

www.iiftbangalore.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor