Fastrack Smart announces Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh as Brand Ambassador, unveils a New Era of Style and Technology

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 3: Fastrack Smart, a leading player in the fashion tech industry, is thrilled to announce its exciting collaboration with the powerhouse of Indian entertainment, Superstar Ranveer Singh. The dynamic and versatile performer has partnered with Fastrack Smart to mark a significant milestone for the brand, propelling it towards becoming India's largest fashion-tech brand. With a new proposition, a captivating logo, and stylish products, the brand aims to cater to the ever-evolving needs of young Indian consumers.

With this association, Fastrack Smart launches its first brand campaign with the overarching positioning centred on the notion that the youth have full control over their lives. The campaign line, "Follow Yourself", encapsulates this philosophy, inviting individuals to embrace their authentic selves. The campaign emphasizes how Fastrack Smart empowers young Indian consumers by providing cutting-edge smartwatches that seamlessly integrate with their lifestyle choices and amplify their self-assured spirit with the help of technology.

Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited said, "With the shared exuberance and fearless fashion approach, this partnership with Ranveer Singh brings a new level of dynamism into our brand. His unique and one of a kind infectious social energy and trendsetting style resonate with the campaign "Follow Yourself" and align the aspirations of Fastrack Smart and its target audience. I feel it is a dynamic fusion of style, technology, and charisma, promising an exhilarating journey for fashion-forward Indian consumers embracing the future with flair."

Superstar Ranveer Singh said, "Fastrack Smart is all about the new age trends, advanced technology, cool designs, and I am all for it! Like me the brand has a certain signature style and represents a dynamic attitude. I am pumped about this collaboration as we share similar DNA, and the campaign 'Follow Yourself' resonates with my personality. Isn't it a smart match!!''

The campaign 'Follow Yourself' encompasses an entertaining ad film that delivers a powerful message in an incredibly quirky, and fun spirit, resonating with the Gen Z audience. The video features the Superstar as the charismatic ambassador, showcasing his unapologetic individuality and how Fastrack Smart aligns perfectly with his style and attitude.

The video commences with a ticking clock that runs on IST, which not only represents Indian Standard Time but also symbolizes the societal expectations set for us regarding the right time to graduate, start a family, and embrace adulthood. Ranveer, figuratively breaking the Indian Standard Timeline in the film, questions why we should adhere to society's predefined timeline when we can choose to 'Follow Yourself.' While the world tells you what you should do, Fastrack Smart empowers you to achieve your goals. So let society's alarm clocks chatter, because with Fastrack Smart, you march to the beat of your own clock.

Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India said, "Indian Society looks at the clock and doesn't just see time, but also a ticking countdown to get things done by. From getting back home before 7pm to settling down before 26, there's a 'right time' for everything. Fastrack Smart speaks for today's generation by saying that your time is yours alone and there's no need to follow society's diktat when you can just Follow Yourself. Superstar Ranveer Singh has carved a place for himself by following his own heart and having him as the face of the campaign stepping up against the Indian Standard Timeline is a combination right on the dial."

Fastrack became an independent urban youth brand in 2005 and since then, has carved a niche for itself with refreshing and affordable watches and accessories. Fastrack extended its footprint into the smart category in 2017 with Fastrack Reflex. The brand launched Reflex Tunes in March 2021 and continues to strengthen the wearables and hearables category along with the fashion accessories.

