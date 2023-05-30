Featured among the 'Noteworthy Schools of Asia 2023', Good Shepherd International School appoints Dr Madhav Rao Saraswat as its New Principal and Director

PNN

Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30: Good Shepherd International School (GSIS) has recently announced the appointment of Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat as its new Principal and Director. The school, which is situated amidst the scenic Nilgiris Hills in Ooty, is the only Indian school featured among the 'Noteworthy Schools of Asia in 2023' by Newsweek and ranked India's No.1 international residential school in 2022-23. The appointment of Dr Saraswat as the new Principal and Director is a significant milestone for the school.

Dr Saraswat brings a wealth of expertise, with over three decades of experience in teaching, academic administration, team building, and community development programs. He has served as the CEO of the Sapkal Knowledge Hub and Founder-Principal of the Orchid International School in Nashik. Additionally, Dr Saraswat spent 16 years as a teacher and housemaster at The Doon School (1989-2005) in Dehradun, as the Principal at Scindia School, Gwalior (2015-2022) and most recently, as the Principal of Hyderabad Public School.

At The Doon School, Dr Saraswat led various curricular and extracurricular activities, initiating service projects, infrastructure development and fostering inclusivity and compassion among students and staff. He is a proponent of 'Leadership through Service' and promotes a culture of excellence and meritocracy in all school activities. Dr Saraswat holds a Postgraduate Degree in English, Hindi, and Sanskrit and a Doctorate in Hindi Literature.

Dr Saraswat will assume his role in July 2023, succeeding Sheila Alexander, who has retired after 37 years of dedicated service.

Jacob Thomas, President of GSIS, expressed enthusiasm about Dr Saraswat's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled and honoured to welcome Dr Saraswat to the GSIS family. His exceptional leadership in education and extensive experience in the Indian education industry will be invaluable to us. I am confident that his insights and expertise will propel us to new heights of success and growth."

Good Shepherd International School is a fully residential international co-educational school that spans 150 acres. It is India's top-ranked international school, as per Education World 2022-23. With state-of-the-art facilities, a highly qualified faculty, and a multicultural learning environment, GSIS caters to 800 students from 30 countries. The school offers a diverse curriculum, including the Cambridge International curriculum, the International Baccalaureate Program, as well as the Indian curriculum with ICSE and ISC programs.

GSIS ensures the well-being of students through round-the-clock medical facilities, nutritious food, well-equipped boarding houses, and 24/7 campus surveillance.

With over 40 co-curricular activities, including various sports, GSIS provides students with ample opportunities to showcase their talents and explore their interests.

Dr Saraswat's appointment marks a significant milestone for GSIS, and the school is eager to embark on a new era of growth and success under his leadership. The school is confident that Dr Saraswat's extensive experience and exceptional leadership in education will enable GSIS to achieve new heights of excellence.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor