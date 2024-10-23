Federal Bank, News18 Network's 'Sanjeevani: United Against Cancer' Hosts National Convention to Encourage Cancer Awareness, Screenings & Early Detection

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation and News 18 Network held a national convention on cancer awareness under the second phase of 'Sanjeevani: United Against Cancer' programme, with Tata Trusts as knowledge partners. It brought together key stakeholders, industry leaders and top bureaucrats who engaged in discussions around raising awareness and early detection of cancer.

In India, cancer is estimated at nearly 15 lakh cases annually, making it the country with the third-highest number of cases after the US and China. To tackle India's growing cancer epidemic, Sanjeevani over the years has been working through partnerships to push the conversation around the dreadful disease, which is the second most common cause of mortality worldwide.

Speaking at the fireside chat session, Bollywood actor and National Ambassador of 'Sanjeevani: United Against Cancer' initiative, Vidya Balan said, "Like with most people, Cancer has always scared me. It's a direction I've never wanted to look in until someone very dear to me was detected with the disease two years back. Then I realized that because it was detected early, he could get treatment immediately and therefore he's in good health today. The fear around cancer is so huge that it often blinds us to the reality of the fact that regular screening and therefore early detection can make all the difference. So, when Network 18 came to me with this campaign, I felt this is something I need to do. Then I decided to use my voice to get people to get screened regularly and thereby to make a difference in their lives."

She added: "The fight against cancer is a journey of compassion and resilience, where every act of awareness and every gesture of support becomes a beacon of hope and healing for patients and their families. With 'Sanjeevani: United Against Cancer', we showcase our commitment to continue the journey towards creating more awareness towards cancer screening and early detection. With a collaborative effort, we can rip off cancer from its roots."

KVS Manian, CEO, Federal Bank said, "India can't be a Viksit Bharat without being a Swasthya Bharat. So, healthcare is clearly one area where the country needs a lot of investment. It's important that more people step in, and Federal Bank is happy to be involved here. Our CSR focus is over 60% in healthcare and healthy living space. We have been very supportive of treatment-related spends, but going forward, it's important also to create more infrastructure kind of spends which gives more sustainable benefits to the society around. Awareness is such a critical thing and it is the most difficult thing to achieve. Early detection in cancer is critical and that's why campaigns like these are continuously required."

He added: "'Sanjeevani: United Against Cancer' is not just a campaignit is a movement to empower individuals to take charge of their health and make them understand why timely screening is a must. While a lot of work has already been going on, we aim to continue to raise the bar for cancer care by focusing more on screening and early detection. This conclave is a point of origin for all our efforts towards patient and family care as well as pre-emptive awareness and screening for the disease. Collective effort is non-negotiable to ensure a brighter, healthier future for all. We need to empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every individual is informed about the steps to take. More will always be less, when it comes to cancer."

Siddharth Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Trusts commented, "Tata Trusts have been at the forefront of combating the growing cancer burden in the country. Our focus has been on making world-class cancer care affordable and accessible. As knowledge partners on Sanjeevani, we strive to inform our audience with current practices and information about cancer in its various forms and dimensions. We believe that the collective efforts of all our partners in this endeavour will motivate people to go in for early screening thereby mitigating the increasing burden of cancer in the country."

Avinash Kaul, Chief Executive Officer of Network18 and Managing Director of A+E Networks, stated, "As India's leading news network, we recognize our responsibility towards the health and well-being of our audience. Sanjeevani is our flagship campaign, crafted in partnership with Federal Bank and Tata Trusts. It has driven significant impact over the years through factual storytelling and a call to action for cancer screening. This convention marks a pivotal moment in our journey, reinstating our commitment to reaching every corner of the nation with a message of hope and good health. We aim to keep this vital dialogue going through various interventions, including on-ground activations, celebrity endorsements, and partnerships across national and regional platforms. Our mission is to make a meaningful contribution to nation-building by advancing this essential conversation."

'Sanjeevani: United Against Cancer' initiative has reached over 600 million viewers through News18's TV network and generated more than 13 million social media interactions. The initiative remains committed to its mission, striving to reach even more individuals and drive lasting positive social change in cancer awareness and screenings.

For more details on Sanjeevani - United Against Cancer, click here.

