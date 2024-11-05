Fenufit Launches Innovative Fenugreek and Onion Hair Oil: Expanding Its Natural Beauty Portfolio

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: Delhi-based natural beauty brand Fenufit announces the launch of its revolutionary Fenugreek Capsules, expanding its successful hair and skincare portfolio. Founded by Dr. Avichal Khurana in 2018, the company has established itself as a pioneer in toxin-free beauty solutions, particularly known for its signature Fenugreek and Onion Hair Oil.

The latest addition to Fenufit's product line harnesses the potent benefits of fenugreek in a natural hair oil, offering consumers a convenient way to incorporate this traditional ingredient into their daily hair care routine. The launch comes when the natural beauty market is seeing unprecedented growth, with consumers increasingly seeking clean, chemical-free alternatives, filled with nature's goodness.

Fenufit has distinguished itself in the competitive beauty market through its unique formulation, focusing exclusively on two powerful ingredients: fenugreek and onion. The brand's flagship natural hair oil has garnered attention for its effectiveness in addressing common hair concerns, with users reporting significant improvements in hair growth and reduced dandruff.

Significant benefits of Fenufit's natural product range include:

* 80% reduction in dandruff with regular use

* Enhanced scalp nourishment and improved hair texture

* Complete elimination of harmful chemicals, including parabens and SLS

* Non-GMO and gluten-free certification

* Trusted by Dermatologist formulations

* Proven effectiveness for all hair and skin types

"Our vision at Fenufit has always been to revolutionize the beauty industry with products that combine ancient wisdom with modern science," says founder Dr. Avichal Khurana. "Introducing Fenugreek and Onion Hair Oil represents our commitment to innovation while staying true to our natural, toxin-free philosophy."

The brand's success stems from its focused approach to product development, utilising the synergistic benefits of fenugreek and onion. Fenugreek, rich in proteins and nicotinic acid, strengthens hair follicles, while onion extract's high sulfur content improves blood circulation and promotes healthy hair growth.

Since its establishment in October 2018, Fenufit has emerged as a trusted name in the natural beauty segment, with products designed and trusted by dermatologists. The brand's commitment to purity and effectiveness has earned it recognition among healthcare professionals globally, setting new standards for natural beauty solutions in the Indian market.

For more information about Fenufit's range of natural beauty products, visit their website or follow them on social media.

Website: https://www.fenufithaircare.com/

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/fenufit?igsh=aDZvMjduNnNtcHd4

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor