Festival Of Bhakti, Bhajan, Jeev Seva And Langar

Devotees of Mamtamayi Shri Radhe Guru Maa will be undertaking many mega public service programs to celebrate her Janmotsav on March 3 in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29: On the auspicious occasion of the sacred birth anniversary of Mamtamayi Shri Radhe Guru Maa at the Kora Kendra Ground in Borivali (West), Mumbai, on March 3, Sunday, a divine evening of chanting of the holy names of God and devotional songs in praise of Mother Bhagwati has been organized. On this auspicious occasion, Shri Guru Maa will bless her devotees with divine

darshan. Mamtamayi Shri Radhe Guru Maa, a teacher of the Sanatan Hindu tradition, has been inspiring devotees for the last 30 years to engage in the bhakti of God and offer seva to all beings. She emphasizes the importance of worshipping the Goddess Durga and Lord Shiva in ways prescribed by the scriptures of Hindu Dharma and serving all beings as manifestations of God.

The Shri Radhe Charitable Trust Mumbai and Shri Radhe Charitable Society New Delhi have organized a grand event on the occasion of Shri Radhe Maa’s birth anniversary on March 3, Sunday, at Kora Kendra Ground, Borivali West, Mumbai, 4 pm onwards. Inspired by the teachings of Shri Radhe Guru Maa, devotees have established these trusts, Shri Radhe Guru Maa Charitable Trust (Mumbai) and Shri Radhe Guru Maa Charitable Society (New Delhi). These trusts have been devoted to various charitable activities, including donations of clothes, food grains, notebooks, computers, sewing machines, wheelchairs, and more to those below the poverty line and the underprivileged. Medical camps, blood donation drives, eye check-ups, dental camps, and support for various social organizations are integral parts of their philanthropic endeavours.

On the day before the auspicious occasion, a reading of the Holy Sri Sukhmani Sahib Ji will be held. On March 3, families of limited means will receive bags of food, each weighing about 13 kg, containing wheat flour, salt, sugar, and lentils/daal. The Janmotsav will conclude with a Bhajan Sandhya where renowned music director and

playback singer Ram Shankar, Sanjeev Kohli, Indu Khanna, Masha Ali, G Khan, Peji Shah Koti, Nirmal Thakur, Sneha Shankar, Raj Sagar, Shankar Anuragi, Jaggi Dholi Brothers, and many other artists will present their performances, using music as an offering to glorify Sanatan Hindu Dharma. Various saints, devotees, sadhus, Sanskrit scholars, and priests from various Hindu temples will be honored at the event in keeping with Shri Radhe Guru Maa's teachings to serve all beings.

The day will witness Shri Radhe Guru Maa's devotees from all parts of the world followed by a community meal (bhandara) that will be free to and open to all without exception.

For more information, contact Sevadar Talli Baba on 9820969020 or Sevadar Sanjeev Gupta on 9820082849

