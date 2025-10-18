FIEO launches Global Tender Services to help Indian exporters go global

New Delhi, Oct 18 The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Saturday unveiled Global Tender Services (GTS) — a transformative step aimed at expanding the global footprint of Indian exporters, especially MSMEs.

Developed and managed by FIEO, GTS is now live on the Indian Trade Portal, India’s one-stop platform for trade-related intelligence and facilitation.

“Launching GTS on Dhanteras is symbolic of new beginnings and prosperity. This is not just a platform — it’s a gateway to the world for Indian exporters,” said Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General and CEO of FIEO.

“

It is a subscription-based, real-time tender aggregation platform providing Indian businesses with access to over 15,000 live international tenders daily, sourced from more than 8,000 verified channels across over 150 countries.

“From major development banks to government agencies, PPP bodies, multilateral institutions, and global corporations, GTS connects Indian exporters directly with procurement opportunities previously scattered, obscure, or difficult to access,” FIEO said in a statement.

GTS sources opportunities from reputed entities such as the World Bank, ADB, UNICEF, USAID, and various national and sub-national procurement bodies globally — ensuring exporters receive only credible and actionable leads.

According to FIEO, with smart filters, sector and region-specific dashboards, and AI-powered search capabilities, GTS enables users to track, shortlist, and act on global tender opportunities with speed and precision.

It is designed not just to inform, but to empower — reducing the cost and complexity of global bidding, and substantially improving success rates.

The launch of GTS assumes special significance as India deepens its engagement in international trade negotiations, particularly under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

For the first time, India has opened up its Government Procurement sector under a bilateral trade agreement — a major policy shift that also grants Indian businesses reciprocal access to UK government procurement opportunities.

As India negotiates similar provisions with other trade partners, Indian exporters will need robust, real-time visibility into overseas procurement systems. GTS positions them to leverage emerging government tenders globally, navigate complex bidding ecosystems, and align with evolving trade commitments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor