Fifth Edition of JLU International Festival of Media and Design organized at Jagran Lakecity University Bhopal

Fifth Edition of JLU International Festival of Media & Design was organized at Jagran Lakecity University Bhopal.

Curated by the Faculty of Journalism & Creative Studies at Jagran Lakecity University, this two-day annual festival of ideas and conversations was held between 15th & 16th April 2022.

The festival designed to help professionals, academicians, researchers, student communities and individuals to spark conversation and connection on various themes anchored in media, communication and Journalism, Advertising and PR, Design, experiential marketing & films. The speakers addressed a wide range of topics within the research and practice of media, communication, Journalism and culture through the art of storytelling.

Delivering the inaugural address on day one, the Chief Guest Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor, India Today Television said, "Mass media is seen in nearly every facet of our daily lives and technology is constantly altering the way we live. These are exciting times for media but also extremely challenging times. It is imperative that we broaden the conversation, with several stakeholders, to recognize in what direction, should the media be going. I feel very excited to be a part of this festival and look forward to some wonderful exchange of ideas in this most critical area."

This year's edition triggered ideas through a combination of keynote speeches, fireside chats, panel discussions, Masterclasses and exhibition. 24 experts, practitioners and media leaders like Rajdeep Sardesai, Smita Prakash, Josy Paul, Syed Nazakat, Prof. K.G. Suresh, Amit Bapna, Ashish Kulkarni, Nitin Sethi, RJ Purab, Moushumi Dutt, Mohit Soni, Samir Kumar, Prasenjit Mund, Sushma Gaikwad, Neelabh Banerjee, Mitu Samar, Munwar Khan, Shard Dwivedi, Brijesh Rajput, Prasoon Mishra, Anand Pandey and others addressed, debated and mentored students and scholars from central India over the two days in April 2022.

Chancellor Jagran Lakecity University, Hari Mohan Gupta said, "Our relationship with media, entertainment, and information is constantly evolving with media and related sectors becoming extremely ambulatory. The thrust of our engagement with media should now be to enable it to become a tool for empowerment and community change. Ethics, facts, connect to the public and objectivity have always been the underpinnings of a good journalist. These aspects are even more critical now. This festival I am sure will contribute to the conversation in a profound way."

Smita Prakash, Editor,in her valedictory address on the second day said, "When access to quality information has been a life-and death issue, we have once again seen how our societies need journalists and media professionals to inform citizens in an increasingly complex world. The hyperconnected world presents tremendous opportunities as well as challenges for journalists but we as public intellectuals lead through innovation and evolution. To do so, journalists need to understand the changing social and media consumption dynamics driven by the new online paradigm."

A large number of students, professionals and scholars from central India attended the Festival this year.

Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies at Jagran Lakecity University prioritizes the pursuit of bold vision of influencing and impacting how the world connects today and tomorrow. We invite you to explore the Jagran ecosystem for the study of journalism, design, advertising & PR, films, entertainment, events, photography, animation, UX&UI, visual communication design and digital media marketing.

Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies is a uniquely interdisciplinary graduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies hub that blends a variety of fields, experiential learning, innovation and technology. Combining state-of-the-art Gurudev Gupta Media Production & Design studios with creative inspiration, we are pushing the boundaries of creative exploration. We empower the students to become the creative leaders of tomorrow.

The four schools under this Faculty are 'Jagran School of Journalism and Communication', 'Jagran School of Design', 'Jagran School of Films and Animation', and 'Jagran Wizcraft MIME School of Entertainment and Events'.

Research and Practice are two pivots of the faculty's ecosystem, reflected in its centers of excellence and various projects our diverse student led clubs and student media outlets like Lakecity Voice, Lakecity Live, Lakecity Buzz, Lakecity News support interdisciplinary creative studies.

