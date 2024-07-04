FII's bullish on financial services and telecom segment as per June 2024 NSDL data

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Foreign institutional investors have turned bullish on the financial services and telecom sectors. The NSDL data for the second half of June 2024, suggests that FIIs and have bought shares worth over Rs 8,162 crore in the financial services sector and shares worth Rs 6208 crore in the telecom segment.

In the first half of June they have invested Rs 1008 crore in the financial services sector and Rs 1736 crore in the telecom.

The Indian equity market witnessed a significant boost in the latter half of June 2024, with FII reaching Rs 29,628 crore from June 16- 30.

This influx of foreign capital highlights the growing confidence of international investors in India's economic prospects and its market potential.

The investment influx was led by substantial contributions across key sectors, demonstrating the diversified interest of foreign investors in the Indian economy

The financial services sector attracted the highest investment, with FIIs pouring in Rs 8,162 crore.

This substantial inflow reflects investor confidence in India's robust banking system, burgeoning fintech landscape, and the resilience of the financial sector amidst global economic uncertainties.

Telecommunications sector received the second-highest investment, amounting to Rs 6,208 crore.

The sector's growth is driven by increasing mobile and internet penetration, advancements in 5G technology, and the expansion of digital infrastructure. This investment highlights the sector's critical role in India's digital transformation.

The consumer services sector saw investments totaling Rs 3,097 crore, indicating robust investor interest in India's domestic consumption story.

The sector encompasses a wide range of services, including retail, e-commerce, and hospitality, which have been experiencing significant growth due to rising consumer spending and changing lifestyles.

The capital goods sector attracted Rs 2,929 crore in investments, reflecting a positive outlook on India's manufacturing and infrastructure development.

Investments in this sector are crucial for enhancing the country's industrial capabilities and supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, which aims to transform India into a global manufacturing hub.

The healthcare sector received Rs 2,886 crore, underscoring the growing importance of medical infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

FIIs bought Rs 2054 crore in auto, Rs 1578 crore in IT, Rs 1475 crore in construction materials, and Rs 1048 crore each in oil & gas, consumer durables, and chemicals stocks.

Meanwhile, foreign investors remained net sellers in power, metals, and FMCG stocks. In June, they sold around Rs 2439 crore in power, Rs 1128 crore in metals, and Rs 677 crore in FMCG. In May, FIIs had sold Rs 2439 crore in power, Rs 1128 crore in metals, and Rs 677 crore in FMCG sectors.

The increased FII in India comes amid global economic uncertainties, including inflationary pressures, fluctuating commodity prices, and geopolitical tensions.

Despite these challenges, India's economic fundamentals, including a stable macroeconomic environment, strong growth outlook, and investor-friendly policies, have made it an attractive destination for foreign investors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor