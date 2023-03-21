Film-E-Life! Make Your Life a Blockbuster

New Delhi (India), March 21: Have you ever felt unnerved by the thought that your life seems out of your control? The feeling of loss of control itself has led people down the spiral. But what if you consider yourself the main character of your life? What if you are not just the main character but the scriptwriter, director and producer of your life? Film-E-Life, written by Sonalisa, is written around one optimistic assumption that talks about the main character that you are, always have been and always will be in your life. It captures the essence of our ability to create, direct and process every scene of life we face. The book trains the creator, thinker and actor inside us to view and develop the desired story for the protagonist we are deep within.

Sonalisa is a 23-year-old artist who actively works in various fields of performing arts, such as dancing, acting, teaching, directing, producing and writing. Creating and communicating have always fascinated her. Being an artist, entrepreneur and hippie traveller makes her see things beyond what she wants to see.

This book offers a perspective that puts you under a spotlight, makes you go nervous, yet gives you the strength to conquer your stage of being with sheer smartness and passionate will. Life is a film, and you are the maker of that blockbuster film. The book presents you with the notion that your life is a deal where you are both the story and the storyteller; you are both the art and the artist.

Grab Your Copy:

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor