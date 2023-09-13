Filmfare Awardee Lenaa Kumar releases her debut book on self-realisation, published by Geetika Saigal’s Beeja House

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 13: In the middle of the day, if you find yourself wondering about life as a whole, this new release by award-winning actress, Lenaa Kumar, is for you. Dive right into “The Autobiography of God” and be instantly self-realised. This profound work, published by Beeja House, promises to be a transformative experience for readers seeking to embark on a path of self-discovery and enlightenment. The questions asked in this book will make you introspect to decipher a deeper meaning of life, left latent in our staple daily chores.

In a world increasingly filled with noise and distractions, "The Autobiography of God" offers a sanctuary for introspection, guiding readers toward a deeper understanding of themselves and their place in the universe. As this journey of Self-discovery spanning 18 years unfolds, the author keeps a promise she made to herself during her darkest hours. “If I can stay off psychiatric medication for two years, I will write a book for fellow sufferers of anxiety, depression, and the rigid psychiatric system.” Now five years later, the clarity has been distilled down to 5 questions, 1 answer, and a system of instant self-realisation.

Lenaa Kumar has combined profound insights, practical wisdom, and engaging narrative to create an immersive exploration of the journey to self-realization. The book takes the readers on a soul-stirring voyage, inviting them to question the conventional norms and explore the realms of their inner selves. The book is a roadmap to self-discovery, offering techniques, anecdotes, and timeless wisdom that will empower them to yearn for more.

“The Autobiography of God” is for the rational, logical, practical, seekers, non-conformists, leaders, pioneers, rebels, and free spirits. The easy-to-understand diagrams, charts, and exercises will help you comprehend and read between the lines to have a deeper knowledge of what is being written in words. Through personal stories and spiritual guidance, readers will learn how to face life's obstacles with resilience, grace, and inner peace.

The book is primarily divided into five parts questioning — What am I? Who am I? Where am I? When am I? and Why am I? The book also has a BONUS chapter which has life-changing methods to improve your body, mind, energy, and consciousness. The author has carefully curated tables, charts, and diagrams to uplift and enlighten every aspect of your life. From the chaos of modern life to the serene depths of self-awareness, this book acts as a compass, guiding readers toward a life of purpose, authenticity, and self-fulfilment. It explores the transformative power of self-discovery and offers tools to navigate the inner terrain of thoughts, emotions, and beliefs. Readers will find themselves drawn into a world where the barriers of self-limitation dissolve, and they can embrace their true essence, paving the way for a more meaningful and fulfilling existence.

The author says, “In 2017 when I quit taking psychiatric medication on my own responsibility and trusted the clinical psychologist I am, I knew it wouldn’t be easy. But I also knew that it was my responsibility. I promised myself that if I would come out of the last episode that withdrawal from the medication would cause, and stay stable and evolve for two years, I would write a book about all the alternative methods that helped me and my realizations along the way. My hope is that it may contribute to others on this path and save them the troubles I went through in some small way.”

The author, Lenaa Kumar, is an award-winning actress, clinical psychologist, scriptwriter, and entrepreneur renowned for her impact on Indian cinema over a career spanning more than 25 years. Having pursued acting from the age of 16, she has worked in over 175 films in five languages, delivering blockbusters and critically acclaimed performances in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She has won numerous awards, including the Filmfare Awards, Me-Brand Accelerator Awards, SIIMA Awards, IIFA Award, Toronto International South Asian Film Awards, Kerala State Film Awards, and Kerala Film Critics Association Awards. An active advocate for mental health, emotional well-being, and self-awareness, she is a transformational speaker on a mission to empower with self-realization through infotainment. Her TEDx talk has been viewed more than 850,000 times.

Geetika Saigal, the Founder and CEO of Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/) - India’s First and Only Mentored Publishing House, believes, “The Autobiography of God is an inspirational odyssey that invites readers to embark on an inner quest like no other. Through the pages of this illuminating book, Lenaa has shared timeless wisdom, practical insights, and powerful exercises that will lead readers to a profound understanding of themselves and the true essence of self-realization.”

The book was #1 Bestseller on Amazon in the first week itself! The book is now available PAN India on Amazon.in and will be available globally on Amazon.com soon.

So, what are you waiting for? Gift yourself the book that imparts wisdom that has the power to change your life. This book is a must-read for anyone on the path to self-realization and self-discovery.

Buy it here: https://amzn.eu/d/45Rp4va

