Filmi Shortfest Awards Night’ 2023 concludes with glamour and star power

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: The Filmi Short Awards Night 2023 took place in Mumbai on 25th August, 2023 at St. Andrew's College, St Domnic Road, Bandra West. The awards night was presented by Indian Film History and Filmi jobs an initiative spearheaded by Raj Israni. Israni was backed by his exemplary family Anita Raj Israni and Luv Israni & Megha Israni. The event was a grand success with some wonderful celebrities attending the event in grand style.

Among the numerous entries, 144 outstanding films made it to the shortlist, and 24 of these earned the privilege of moving on to the theatrical screening round. From this remarkable selection, 19 exceptional films were been nominated in 8 categories for the grand finale. Here is the list of the winners At Filmishort Fest 2023:

Best Film: Half Salary

Best Director: Shekhar Ujjain (Tamashbeen)

Best Actor: Vikram Kochhar (O 2)

Best Actress: Saarah Durga (Yunhi Khamakhan)

Best Story Writer: Sagar Singh (EIN)

Best Editor: Jeevan (Streets Of Bengaluru)

Best Cinematographer: Hemendra Singh (Ounce Of Life)

Best Music: Mohite Kulkarni (Tune Of Life)

All the winners received the beautiful golden lady titled with their names and cash prizes whereas 1st and 2nd runner-ups were presented with certificates. Nominees on the 4th and 5th position were also awarded with participation certificates.

Some of the special names that were present at the event to make the awards night all the way more glamorous were Nandish Singh, Manish Wadhwa, Sherlyn Chopra, Rituraj Singh, Anant Jog, Hemant Birje, Babubhai Thiba, Aastha Rawal, Nayannah Mukey, Deepti Sadhwani, Angela Krislinzki, Arshin Mehta, Afreen Rahat, Falak Khan, Akarsha Alagh, Aniruddh Singh, Shadab Khan & Shalini Suryavanshi, Veronica Vanij, Arun Bakshi, RJ Divya Solgama, Taniya Chatterjee, Reha Pathan, Nikita Rawal, Payal Ghosh, Sweety Chabbra and many others. The above celebrities were awarded and honoured for their valuable work and it certainly makes their fans very happy and jubilant. Arun Bakshi enthralled the crowd with his wonderful singing and shayaris.

The awards night was starry and had all the glam and entertainment quotient that was needed to make it an ideal cinematic celebration. All the award winners were seen happy and all smiles throughout the gala occasion. From steaming up the oomph quotient with their stylish swagger outfits to melting hearts with their charm, they did it all.

To sum things up, Filmi Shortfest Short Film Festival & Filmi Awards was indeed a grand success and promises to get only bigger and better next year. Stay tuned for more updates

