Filmmaker Sunil Gupta of SS Movie Craft is set to roll three big projects this year

Writer, Director and Producer Sunil Gupta is known for projects such as music video 'Ananya Bharat', short film 'Ladke Rote Hain' and feature film 'Woh Pehli Baar', which is currently streaming on MX Player. Coming from a business background, Sunil Gupta was always passionate about filmmaking. His love for writing inspired him to pen scripts and take-up direction.

Besides writing, Sunil is also a music composer and has written lyrics as well as composed music for movie 'Woh Pehli Baar'. Pandemic gave him an opportunity to work more on writing and Sunil Gupta is now ready with as many as three scripts for which he plans to collaborate with some of the top production houses in the industry.

Sharing details, Sunil Gupta said, "Currently, I am working on three scripts out of which one is already complete. It is one of the biggest political dramas that we have seen on the silver screen so far. I am in talks with a popular production house and hope we are able to close the deal soon."

Sunil Gupta further adds, "My second project is for OTT. It's a political love story of a woman who is the epitome of sacrifice. She sacrifices her own happiness for the sake of someone she loves and adore deeply."

Talking about his past projects, Sunil Gupta said, "My music video Ananya Bharat depicts the diversity of our country. India is different, India is unique, India has ancient wisdom and India is also a technological superpower, India is strong and India is beautiful. I have written the lyrics and composed the music, in addition to conceptualizing and directing the music video."

Talking about his short film which Sunil Gupta has written, directed as well as produced, he says, "Ladke Rote Hain is on women empowerment or rather the journey of a school going girl who makes herself physically and mentally strong and fights back her eve-teasers."

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor