FinAlyzer unveils pathbreaking Related Party Transactions Reporting Module

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16: FinAlyzer® has officially launched its state-of-the-art financial reporting platform, aimed at transforming how the office of the CFO manages, reports, and analyzes Related Party Transactions (RPTs). Developed in response to the challenges highlighted in a recent comprehensive survey of finance professionals, FinAlyzer addresses critical inefficiencies, risks, and compliance issues inherent in the management & reporting of the RPTs.

The platform boasts a suite of advanced features including centralized database for storing all related party information, including relationships, transactions, and financial details. FinAlyzer addresses key challenges enabling the finance compliance office to prepare related party reporting that complies with different regulatory requirements.

* Unified Related Party Master Data: Centralized database for storing all related party information (Global and Local), including relationships, transactions, and financial details.

* Identification and categorization: Ease of identification and categorization of related parties, their relationships and their transactions based on defined criteria.

* Customizable Reports: Build templates and reports that comply with different regulatory compliances and jurisdictions. Organizations can track key parameters w.r.t to RPT like configuring and monitoring limits on related party transactions with alerts and notifications.

* Integration & Reconciliation: Seamless Integration for related party transaction data and reconciliation.

Key leaders of the FinAlyzer team highlighted the impact of the new RPT module:

Venkatachalam PK, CEO of FinAlyzer, stated, "FinAlyzer represents a leap forward in financial reporting technology, offering unprecedented efficiency and clarity in managing complex related party transactions."

Karthik Ganeshan, Co-Founder of FinAlyzer, remarked, "This platform is the answer to many organizations' calls for a more streamlined, error-free, and comprehensive approach to RPT management and reporting."

Kishor Tilokani, CDO of FinAlyzer, added, "With FinAlyzer, we're not just automating processes; we're empowering CFOs with real-time insights and unparalleled flexibility to meet evolving regulatory demands."

