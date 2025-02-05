Finance Ministry asks employees to strictly avoid using AI tools in office

New Delhi [India], February 5 : The Finance Ministry has asked its employees not to use any Al tools or apps in office devices as they pose data safety risks.

The Department of Expenditure, in a communication, recently said it has been determined that Al tools and AI apps in office computers and devices pose risks to the confidentiality of government data and documents. The communication also named some AI tools.

The employees have been advised to strictly avoid the use of Al tools/AI apps in office devices.

Economic Survey 2024-25 has envisioned a practical, reliable, scalable and efficient artificial intelligence model for adoption in India.

Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that India will have its first foundational Artificial Intelligence model in about 10 months from now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor