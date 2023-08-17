Find your #FreedomToCode with Codinius' Special Independence Day Offers on Python, Java Script, Cyber Security, and Full Stack Development programs

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17: Codinius, a premier tech-learning platform specializing in coding programs, is thrilled to announce a unique Independence Day offer for aspiring developers and enthusiastic coders across the nation.

With Codinius’ #FreedomToCode offer, you can now upskill and unlock new career opportunities at unbelievable and affordable program prices. You can now learn Python, JavaScript, and Cyber Security programs at just ₹ 6,000/-.

All programs are highly interactive and engaging, helping learners maximize their potential, and are designed meticulously into short-term and long-term programs for learners from all walks of life. Corporate employees can learn a new skill or sharpen their current domain in just six weeks, and graduates can learn to develop superior applications through coding and get roles in top product and tech servicing companies in 6 months.

To help fresh graduates and people looking for career opportunities find their foot in the industry, Codinius offers a transformative Full-Stack Development program, available at a special fee, which can be availed by taking a skill-based entrance test.

This long-term program is a pay-after-placement program offering fresh graduates hands-on learning experience with industry experts and a six-week placement guarantee at ZERO upfront fee.

With this limited-time Independence Day promotion, Codinius opens doors for aspirants from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to dive into the exciting world of programming and development.

The Full Stack Development (FSD) program stands out with its job-oriented approach and unique Pay After Placement option, ensuring fresh graduates are not only learning to code but are empowered to launch a thriving career in technology.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Codinius was started with the idea of creating coding geniuses (Coding + Genius = Codinius), focused on offering specialized programs in the tech domain.

Led by deep-tech experts, Codinius aims to provide an interactive and practical learning experience that transcends conventional learning and nurtures the genius in you. Through their vision, they want to create a premier platform that is an end-to-end solution for all the things you need to upgrade your coding skills and career. They even provide placement assistance so that your dreams never have a full stop.

How to Avail the Offer

To take advantage of the #FreedomToCode offer on tech programs from Codinius this Independence Day, visit www.codinius.com and enroll in your desired program. Seize the chance to upskill and become a coding genius with Codinius.

Transform your future and #FindYourCode to a journey of innovation and mastering skills that will take you to the next level.

