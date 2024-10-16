Findcollab an AI-Powered Platform for Connecting Brands with the Right Influencers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: Founded by Chandana M, Findcollab is an innovative AI-powered marketplace transforming the way brands connect with influencers for marketing campaigns. With a vision to streamline influencer marketing, Chandana launched this new platform in July 2024, following her experience running her own influencer agency for four years. Since its launch, Findcollab has already attracted 200 registered brands and boasts a community of over 14,000 influencers across categories like beauty, lifestyle, food, and tech. This diverse pool of talent allows brands to post influencer requirements for paid, barter, or affiliate campaigns with ease, catering to more than 26 categories.

Chandana recognized a gap in the marketbrands were struggling to find influencers that matched their specific requirements using existing platforms. To address this, Findcollab's advanced algorithm classifies influencer profiles into categories such as mass, mid-market, luxury, or ultra-luxury, enabling brands to discover relevant influencers more efficiently. The platform also offers 16+ filters that help brands refine their search and invite the best-suited creators for their campaigns.

Explaining the platform's functionality, Chandana shares that brands can either post their influencer requirements or directly invite influencers already registered on the platform. Once applications roll in or creators accept invites, brands can chat, negotiate terms, and onboard influencers with ease. One of the standout features of Findcollab is its ability to provide in-depth influencer insights, such as engagement rates, average reel views, and audience demographics, helping brands make informed decisions. The platform also includes fake follower detection, ensuring transparency and authenticity.

What sets Findcollab apart in the fast-evolving digital landscape is its focus on addressing the needs of brands, particularly D2C companies with small teams and limited budgets. Understanding the preference for barter and affiliate campaigns, Chandana and her team have designed Findcollab to help brands post influencer requirements easily, even for UGC (User-Generated Content) creators who produce high-quality, affordable content.

Additionally, Findcollab is set to launch a unique "5 Step Design Campaign" feature, tailored for first-time influencer marketers, simplifying the process of creating and executing successful campaigns. With this, Findcollab is not just a marketplace but a one-stop solution for end-to-end influencer campaign management. Chandana envisions a future where brands can manage every aspect of their influencer campaigns on Findcollab, from product shipping and creator follow-ups to performance tracking and campaign reporting.

