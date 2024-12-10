FinEdge's Unique Bionic Investing Platform Earns Top Honors from Franklin Templeton

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 10: FinEdge, a leading digital wealth creation and goal-based investing platform, proudly announces that its proprietary investing platform, Dreams Into Action (DiA), has been conferred with Champion of the Year Award for Innovation in Investing by Franklin Templeton. This recognition demonstrates FinEdge's commitment to enabling investors through innovative and purpose-driven solutions.

While presenting the award, Avinash Satwalekar, President of Franklin Templeton Asset Management, applauded FinEdge for its innovative platform, stating, "This recognition is a direct result of FinEdge's persistent effort in developing a hyper-focused, customizable solution which is called 'Dreams Into Action'. Their work not only sets them apart but also sets a very high benchmark for innovation in the investing space. I am very proud to say they have done an exceptional job"

Harsh Gahlaut, Founder and CEO of FinEdge, expressed his excitement in receiving the honour, saying "We are delighted to receive this prestigious award from Franklin Templeton. FinEdge believes that the future of investment is at the convergence of human insight and technical innovation. Dreams Into Action is intended to enable both investors and investment managers to make better, more collaborative decisions. This award recognizes our entire team's hard work and commitment to providing value and improving the investing experience for our users."

Dreams Into Action is a first-of-its-kind bionic investing platform that combines the power of human expertise with cutting-edge technology. It enables a generation of better investors by democratizing wealth creation and making long-term investing accessible, purposeful, and personalized. DiA is built on a foundation of rational expectations, hyper-customization, collaboration, and joint decision-making, fostering a seamless partnership between investors and investment experts. The platform integrates five core ingredients that drive investing success:

* People: DiA brings investment experts and investors together through a strong conversation-led investment process. The platform encourages customization, collaboration, and co-ownership of goals, allowing investment managers to deliver personalized solutions while ensuring client interests are protected.

* Personalization: DiA tailors every aspect of the investment journey, from understanding cash flows and financial ratios to analysing individual behaviour and attitudes toward risk and reward. Its ability to hyper-customize ensures that every investment aligns perfectly with each client's unique needs and goals.

* Purpose: DiA focuses on purposeful investing by identifying and prioritizing financial goals, aligning investment solutions, and educating clients on critical concepts like inflation, time value of money, compounding, and diversification. This approach helps investors cut through information clutter and stay focused on their long-term objectives.

* Process: Perseverance is a cornerstone of successful investing, and DiA emphasizes regular conversations, scenario analyses, and goal-oriented benchmarks. By addressing behavioural challenges and building discipline, the platform helps clients manage volatility and stay committed to their investment plans.

* Products: DiA aligns the right financial products with individual goals and risk profiles, deploying tools like SIPs, STPs, step-up investments, and time-led realignment strategies.

The Champion of the Year Award by Franklin Templeton recognises individuals and organisations that are driving transformative change in the investment landscape. FinEdge's Dreams Into Action stood out for its ability to seamlessly integrate technology and human expertise, fostering better decision-making, improved financial outcomes, and enhanced client experiences.

