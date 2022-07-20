FINNDIT is not just a search engine, but a blessing for local businesses

July 20: We are living in a digital era where the internet is our best friend. Ranging from our daily needs, shopping, information, convenience, entertainment or anything else, every activity has a digital foundation. In such cases, having an identity on the internet is vital. That is where a local search engine like Finndit comes into the picture.

Local businesses struggle to find new customers or expand in the initial days. This is especially true because digital marketing these days is very expensive and most small-scale vendors can’t take out money from the business because it could hamper growth in the early days. Hence, these MSMEs are not able to experience enough exposure to expand their footprint across the country.

In addition to that, these small companies need to have a social presence on the internet. This includes things like google listing, business information, products and services menu, working hours, location, contact number, email, website, etc. If this crucial information is not available on the internet about the business, it becomes extremely difficult for people to find these small vendors, shops and stores. Therefore, a platform like Finndit is great to support such small ventures and proves to be a blessing for them.

Finndit allows these small business owners to list their companies on the platform so that their services and products are easily discovered by modern users. People these days search for everything online. If you are not present there, it amounts to you not having any existence at all. But once you have established your credentials on the internet, people will eventually discover and approach you. Depending on their needs and the products you offer, your revenues will shoot up.

The main advantage that Finndit offers is that it allows free listing on its platform giving you exposure to its entire user base. Hence, MSMEs don’t have to worry much about sparing a ton of money on advertisements. However, if you do wish to get your listing verified, you could do so in exchange for a small fee. Once your business is verified, the chances of new customers trusting your brand and transacting with you increase substantially.

Finndit is not just a business listing site, but also offers a whole host of digital marketing tools. This includes building mini-websites, digital flyers, brochures, SEO, content & review management, photoshoots, video shoots, 3D graphics, business information on google, location, banners, and much more. Once you get the verified account, you have access to all these tools in order to expand the reach of your company. Finndit is the ideal way to get your new business started or expand the existing one without burning a hole through your pocket.

Finndit already boasts over 21 lakh business listings on its platform within 2 years of its inception. There are over 1,900 sub-categories on the platform where you could list your business. It has enabled small-scale vendors to establish a national footprint. After posting their businesses on Finndit, MSMEs have experienced a boost in their sales and revenues and made them a national player. This opportunity has only been presented to them because of a platform like Finndit.

