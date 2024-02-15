FinnUp: Streamlining Access to Capital with AI-Driven Matching Platform

New Delhi (India), February 15: FinnUp, a B2B debt marketplace co-founded by Rahul Agarwal and Abhishek Agarwal, is set to launch its innovative matchmaking platform for Unsecured Business Loans (UBL) on February 14, 2024. It is a one-of-its-kind feature in India that promises to significantly enhance the efficiency and transparency of the debt-raising process for both businesses and lenders.

Traditionally, obtaining unsecured business loans is a time-consuming and opaque process for borrowers. Also, identifying suitable borrowers at the point of demand is a daunting task for the lenders. FinnUp is all set to tackle this challenge head-on by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms. These algorithms analyse borrowers’ profiles and requirements to curate a personalised shortlist of suitable lenders within a remarkable 4-5 hours. This streamlined approach resolves business problems, often involving weeks of waiting and uncertainty.



“Our platform aims to significantly reduce the friction associated with unsecured business loans,” explains Rahul Agarwal, co-founder of FinnUp. “By harnessing the power of AI and ML, we can connect borrowers with the right lenders quickly and efficiently, ultimately accelerating their access to critical funding.”



FinnUp, with the platform’s intelligent matching algorithms, ensures that borrowers are presented with loan options that align precisely with their specific needs and creditworthiness. This targeted approach benefits both parties: borrowers receive competitive rates and terms, while lenders gain access to a pre-qualified pool of potential borrowers.

“At FinnUp, we are committed to fostering a more inclusive and efficient lending ecosystem in India,” states Abhishek Agarwal, co-founder of FinnUp. “Our platform empowers businesses of all sizes, ensuring the security capital they need to grow business while simultaneously providing lenders with valuable insights and risk mitigation tools.”

Since its inception 18 months ago, FinnUp has already made a notable impact. The platform has facilitated over ₹500 crore in disbursed loans to more than 200 businesses while partnering with over 30+ lenders. These figures underscore the platform’s potential to revolutionise Indian lending by promoting transparency, speed, and accessibility for all stakeholders.

The launch of FinnUp’s UBL matchmaking platform on February 14 marks a significant step forward in democratising access to finance for Indian businesses. Through cutting-edge technology and fostering strong partnerships, FinnUp simplifies how companies raise capital, ultimately contributing to the Indian economy.

For more information, please visit: –

https://finnup.in/home

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor