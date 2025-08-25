First Glimpse Of "Jhaad_Phoonk" Goes Viral - Film To Release Winter 2025 - World News Network

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: The supernatural thriller "JHAAD_PHOONK", presented by Niiv Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd., has unveiled its first glimpse, and within hours, it has gone viral across social media and is now trending on X.

Directed by Rajan Ramgopal Verma, produced by Shailesh Parihaar, and co-produced by Vrunda Brahmbhatt, the film stars Padmini Kolhapure, Yashpal Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Harsh Jayesh Rajput, and Apratim Singh. With such a stellar cast, the film promises to be one of the most gripping cinematic experiences of Winter 2025.

Watch the First Glimpse here: https://youtu.be/DK3NAHfxThs

The poster garnered a fantastic response from the audience and across all social media platforms, along with appreciation from Paparazzi.

Speaking on the viral response, Producer Shailesh Parihaar said:

"The overwhelming love for the first glimpse of Jhaad Phoonk has reinforced our belief that audiences are ready for a fresh, spine-chilling narrative. This film is not just entertainmentit's an experience that will stay with viewers long after the credits roll."

Director Rajan Ramgopal Verma added:

"With Jhaad Phoonk, we wanted to bring back the raw intensity of supernatural thrillers, but with a new-age cinematic language. The viral reception of the teaser is just the beginningwe can't wait for audiences to witness the full story on the big screen."

The teaser has been amplified by leading Bollywood paparazzi and digital platforms including Taran Adarsh, Viral Bhayani, Yogen Shah, Viren Chawla, Instant Bollywood, among others. Influencers such as Kapil Karande (1.3M), Sunil Goley (600K), Bollywood Zoya (484K), Vishal MJ (500K), Deepak Yadav (700K), Mahesh Kumar (645K), Maroof Mian (500K) and many more have further fueled its viral spread, making it one of the most talked-about first looks this season.

Set for a Winter 2025 release, JHAAD_PHOONK is primed to redefine the supernatural genre in Indian cinema.

