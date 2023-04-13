First Nature Conference in India to bring together leading researchers from around the world working in Nanomaterials

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (/NewsVoir): India is set to host its first Nature Conference on 'Nanomaterials in Biomedical Applications', on 26 and 27 February, 2024. This multi-day event will bring together leading researchers from around the world working in the area of nanomaterials to discuss the latest trends, challenges and implications of nanotechnology in healthcare.

Nature Portfolio, part of the Springer Nature Group, has partnered with Mpal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) to host the first Nature conference in India in collaboration with two of Nature's leading journals - Nature Communications and Nature Nanotechnology.

Commenting on the occasion, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of Mpal Academy of Higher Education, said "MAHE is hoping to have a truly mengful and long partnership with Nature Portfolio. Hosting the first Nature Conference in India will be a great beginning for the relationship. The conference will witness exceptional expertise and exchange of knowledge in the areas of Nanomaterials and nanotechnology in advancing healthcare. In February 2024, I will be looking forward to welcoming the global scientific and healthcare community to be part of the Nature Conferences' maiden scientific extravaganza in India."

Andrew Douglas, VP Commercial Partnerships and Strategic Business Development at Springer Nature Group said, "We are thrilled to be partnering for our first conference in India with Mpal Academy of Higher Education on 'nanomaterials and nanotechnology in advancing healthcare'. The potential applications of nanomaterials in healthcare are incredibly exciting, and we believe that this conference will help everyone advance their understanding of how these materials can be used to improve human health and better real world outcomes."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor