First Poster of album Apni Mohabbat released, actor Raajveer Sharma plays lead role in the song

New Delhi [India], June 2: The Hindi music album 'Apni Mohabbat' is being produced by the filmgiants company, whose first poster has been released today. The pair of Raajveer Sharma and Yukta is looking tremendous in the poster, this song has become a topic of discussion in the film corridors even before its release has gone

This song is written by Saurabh Tiwari. This song has been published in his famous book 'Anaayas Hi'. The music of this song is given by Bollywood's well-known music director Raees and his son I have given my voice in this song.

The shooting of this song was recently completed at Dal Lake in Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir and at Studio Picture Destination, Delhi. Film actor Raajveer Sharma is playing the lead hero in this song. Delhi's Yukta Sharma will be seen in the lead role with her. Yukta Sharma is going to debut in Bollywood with this song.

Significantly, this music album has been directed by music video director Akshay Rahi and production head Saurabh Tomar. The song is co-produced by Haryana's famous social worker Vikas Nonach and Indore's businessman Shikhar Verma.

During the shooting in Kashmir, actor Raajveer Sharma told that the recording of this song was done in Mumbai and the shooting of this song was to be done in Himachal Pradesh first.

Rasjveer also told that this song is very close to his heart as he himself has chosen this song from Saurabh Tiwari's book 'Anaayas Hi'. All the actors, singers, music directors as well as the entire team have put in a lot of hard work in this.

When Raajveer Sharma was asked how he liked Yukta Sharma's work, he said that Yukta is a very talented actress and she has done a great job. Artists should get a chance to showcase their work, only then they can do good work.

Lyricist Saurabh Tiwari told that for him this song is not just a song but a thing beyond dreams. He said that while writing his book 'Anaayas Hi', he had not even thought that someday a Bollywood song would be made on any of these poems.

Praising Raajveer, he said that all this has been possible because of Raajveer Sharma. He told that this song will be released with great fanfare in the month of June itself and big personalities of Bollywood and country and abroad will be involved in its release.

The filmgiants company is producing more than 50 music albums this year which itself is emerging as one of the biggest production company in Bollywood. Presently shooting of several upcoming music albums of Raajveer Sharma is going on in Kashmir and he is also preparing for his next film.

Many actors, politicians, bureaucrats and big personalities of India and abroad congratulated Raajveer Sharma on the release of the poster and blessed his song to become a hit.

