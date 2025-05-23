Firstsource and Sanas partner to redefine customer conversations with AI

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE:FSL) (BSE:532809), a leading global provider of transformational solutions and services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, has partnered with Sanas, provider of the world's first real-time speech understanding platform, to enable next-level customer conversations powered by AI.

Aligned with Firstsource's UnBPO™ philosophy, the integration of Sanas' Real-Time Accent Translation technology marks a strategic leap in AI-first customer experience. This seamless, speech-to-speech solution eliminates accent and language barriersenhancing clarity, reducing cognitive strain, and empowering agents to connect with global customers more confidently and effectively. As AI moves from pilot to performance, early adopters are already seeing the impact128% more likely to report high ROI from their AI tools in CX. By embedding intelligent, unobtrusive tech into day-to-day operations, Firstsource is unlocking scalable, measurable valueboosting agent productivity, strengthening conversations, and delivering next-gen CX outcomes at speed and scale.

"At Firstsource, we seek partnerships that reflect our commitment to smart, scalable transformationsolutions that deliver maximum impact with minimal friction, improving both experience and outcomes. Our collaboration with Sanas is a powerful expression of the UnBPO™ philosophy: leveraging intelligent, human-centric technology to elevate performance and ROI.

"The Customer Experience (CX) landscape is undergoing a fundamental shiftfrom cost efficiency to outcome-driven impact. With Sanas' AI-powered Real-Time Accent Translation, we are enabling more inclusive, fluid customer conversations irrespective of who the customer is a consumer, a student, or a patient without the need for hardware changes or system overhauls. It is an innovation that works in the background but transforms everything.

"This is the Future of Work in actiona seamless human-AI partnership where technology enhances connection, boosts responsiveness, and empowers agents to perform at their best," said Ashish Chawla, President - CX and Consulting at Firstsource.

The technology is industry-agnostic, enabling a host of benefits for enhanced communication across diverse industries. Early implementations of this technology in other enterprises have demonstrated significant performance results:

* 17% average increase in sales efficiency

* 21% improvement in Net Promoter Score (NPS) at a Fortune 20 global tech company

* 18% average reduction in AHT

* Zero instances of customers asking to speak with another agent

* 22% average boost in Customer Satisfaction (CSAT)

* 95% agent adoption rate

"We're thrilled to partner with Firstsource to bring Sanas' Real-Time Accent Translation technology to their global operations. This collaboration marks a major milestone in our mission to make communication more inclusive and effortless. Our groundbreaking AI technology, combined with Firstsource's customer-first approach, enables contact center agents to have clearer, more effective conversationsregardless of accent or geography. Together, we are setting a new standard for exceptional agent and customer experiences alike," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, CEO and co-founder, Sanas.ai.

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809) (Reuters: FISO.BO) (Bloomberg: FSOL:IN), is a global leader providing transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, Retail, and other diverse industries. With a global footprint across US, UK, India, Philippines, Mexico, Romania, Turkey, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, and Australia, we 'make it happen' for our clients, solving their biggest challenges with hyper-focused, domain-centered teams and cutting-edge tech, data, and analytics. Our inch-wide, mile-deep practitioners work collaboratively, leveraging UnBPO™ our differentiated approach to reimagining traditional outsourcing to deliver real-world, future-focused solutions that drive speed, scale, and smarter decision, turning transformation into tangible results for our clients.

About Sanas

Sanas provides the world's first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform powered by its patented AI technologies. Born from a mission to power a kinder, more compassionate world, Sanas is pioneering a revolution in human connection by making global, real-time communication more inclusive. Today, Sanas offers Real-Time Accent Translation and Two-Way Noise Cancellation. Founded in 2020, Sanas is led by a team of exceptional co-founders, including CEO Sharath Keshava Narayana and CTO Shawn Zhang.

