Five Indian start-up founders who leveraged technology to make it big early in life

New Delhi [India], August 15 : To become a successful entrepreneur, one requires a clear vision, relentless drive, and the ability to seize opportunities. From disrupting hospitality and public mobility to quick commerce to shaping new frontiers in fintech, there are young visionary Indians who have left an indelible mark on their industries.

Earlier this week, on August 12, International Youth Day was celebrated, and it is an apt time to tell the tale of a few such inspiring young founders who leveraged new-age technologies to disrupt their sectors and create an enterprise of immense public value at a very young age.

They truly proved that when the fire of entrepreneurship converges with innovation, age is not a roadblock to success.

Ritesh Agarwal: Founded OYO Rooms in 2013 at the age of 19.

Ritesh Agarwal is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of OYO Hotels and Homes. His entrepreneurial journey started when he was just 19 years old. His personal experiences while travelling all over India helped him realise that there were hardly any budget hotels offering affordable, good services this led to the birth of OYO in 2013. OYO is one of the biggest hotel chains in the world. By leveraging advanced technology, OYO has made booking affordable and quality accommodations effortless and accessible.

Agarwal's story is an inspiring example of turning a simple, idle observation into a global business.

Vidit Aatrey: Co-founded Meesho in 2015 at the age of 24

Meesho, a Bengaluru-based start-up that allows the selling of products through platforms, including social media, founded the company in December 2015 at the age of 24. A graduate of IIT-Delhi, Aatrey worked for two big companies before his urge to be an entrepreneur made him create India's social commerce platform. Meesho innovatively integrates technology to make payment and shipping services easier and more secure for users. His vision has helped Meesho become one of the most promising start-ups in the social commerce space.

Pavan Guntupalli (24), Aravind Sanka (25), and SR Rishikesh: Co-founded Rapido in 2015:

The trio co-founded Rapido in 2015 by launching India's first and largest bike taxi app. Loaded with technology, the app connects commuters with bike taxis for an easy and pocket-friendly way of getting around cities quickly. Within nine years of its inception, Rapido undertook technology and business innovation to foray into all three verticals of ride-hailing services, including Rapido Bike-taxis, Auto rickshaws, and cabs. Rapido is available in dozens of cities in India.

Harshil Mathur: Co-founded Razorpay in 2014 at the age of 24.

Mathur started the fintech venture in 2014 as there was a strong need for payment solutions in India. The graduate from IIT Roorkee left behind his corporate job to make transactions easier for businesses in the country. Razorpay quickly caught up against all odds, processing a sizable portion of online payments in India and achieving unicorn status in 2021.

With Razorpay's cutting-edge payment solutions, businesses can now handle transactions smoothly and securely, revolutionising the payment landscape in India.

Adit Palicha, founder, Zepto:

Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha, Zepto offers a quick commerce service, delivering online groceries, fruits, vegetables, electronics, and many more in a few minutes. Palicha, born in Mumbai, began his business career as an entrepreneur at the age of 17.

The startup's valuation reportedly surpassed USD 200 million after just one month of operation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea of quick online commerce gained much currency in India.

As per reports, Palicha was studying for a bachelor's degree in Computer Science at Stanford University when he made the decision to drop out and pursue his startup.

These young entrepreneurs have achieved high milestones in their early years and inspired many others to pursue their dreams. Their stories remind us that if there is vision, determination, and innovation, then anything is possible.

