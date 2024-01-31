Five Reasons to Choose Komodo National Park As your Next Nature Excursion

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Known for its breathtaking natural beauty above and below the water, Komodo National Park in the Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Although the Komodo dragons are the most renowned of its natural wonders, the world's largest lizards join a long list of reasons to explore the park's rich biodiversity and unique landscapes. From aquamarine waters and majestic manta rays to rugged savannah and scarlet sunsets, Komodo National Park promises the trip of a lifetime.

For unparalleled luxury, comfort and style, look no further than AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach in Labuan Bajo on the island of Flores. Featuring a white sand beach, 250-meter jetty, waterfront yoga deck and marine conservation activities, the resort's world class luxury combined with gracious Indonesian hospitality make it the ultimate base from which to explore Komodo National Park. Here are five reasons why you should put this extraordinary part of the world on the top of your dream destination list.

Relax on the dazzling sands of Pink Beach

Imagine a beach straight out of a Pinterest board - pink, pretty and picturesque. One of only seven of its kind in the world, Pink Beach in Komodo National Park gets its unusual color from a microscopic creature that produces a red pigment on the fringing coral reefs, which combined with crushed red coral creates a dazzling dusky pink. While its aesthetics make it unforgettable and Instagram-worthy, taking a dip in the calm, crystal-clear waters is irresistible.

Witness Komodo dragons in their natural habitat

Stepping onto the rugged landscape of Komodo Island feels like stepping back to a time when prehistoric creatures ruled the earth. With its monstrous size, reptilian walk and flicking forked tongue, the Komodo dragon is truly an ancient sight to behold. Indeed, the oldest records of the Komodo dragon in Flores date to around 1.4 million years ago, during the Early Pleistocene. Expert local rangers will guide you to a vantage point where you can observe these astonishing creatures in their natural habitat and take photos worthy of National Geographic.

Hike and experience the view from Padar Island

Fitness enthusiast or not, the hike to the summit of Padar Island is an absolutely essential experience while exploring Komodo National Park. The view makes every step of the hour-long hike worth it: feast your eyes on four crescent-shaped, shimmering beaches below green-capped mountains surrounded by the tranquil azure water. A relatively minimal effort for such unforgettable scenery, wouldn't you agree?

Watch bats setting off against the setting sun

Have you ever watched thousands of bats taking flight from their nesting sites, soaring in sync against the stunning backdrop of the setting sun? Kalong Island, a tiny mangrove islet in Komodo National Park, is named after its resident fruit bats, known locally as kalong. Witness nature's awe-inspiring display while soaking in the orange and golden hues of the twilight sky.

Interact with one of the world's wealthiest marine environments

Immersing yourself in the underwater paradise of Komodo National Park enables you to experience some of the world's richest marine biodiversity. The region is home to 1,000 species of tropical fish and 260 species of coral. Pull on a snorkel and mask to observe these graceful, gentle creatures as they effortlessly glide through the water - sure to be an unforgettable moment for nature lovers.

To contribute to the livelihood of the ecosystem, you can participate alongside AYANA's in-house Marine Biologist in planting coral fragments onto ropes or frames. As of today, the biologist has planted 3,100 coral fragments in an underwater area spanning 950 sqm, fostering the development of new coral colonies for the future.

Where to stay: AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach is a five-star resort with 205 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites and seven distinct dining options that make the most of Labuan Bajo's spectacular scenery. Catering to every age group, it offers a diverse range of activities and experiences managed end-to-end by the property. Guests can engage in marine conversation activities, indulge in a romantic dinner on a private deck, and set out on a guided hike to observe Komodo dragons in their natural habitat.

As Komodo's natural beauty is best explored by the sea, the resort offers a floating AYANA luxury experience aboard its 54-meter luxury wooden ship, the AYANA Lako D'ia. Guests can embark on multi-day cruising adventures featuring five-star accommodations and AYANA's signature hospitality. Other option is the Ayana Lako Sae, a stylish three-deck boat with ten VIP Cabanas, is ideal for a serene sunset cruise, the Ayana Lako Taka, a custom-made glass-bottom boat, a luxurious compact guest cabin with a sunroof, the Ayana Lako Cama, and the Ayana Lako Lelo is perfect for professional fishing trips or snorkeling experiences.

Visit www.ayana.com/labuan-bajo/komodo/offers/ for the most up-to-date offers on room, dining, and spa packages.

Located on a peninsular just north of the small town of Labuan Bajo on Flores Island in East Indonesia, AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach is a five-star resort housing 205 elegant guest rooms and suites and seven distinct dining options. An ideal gateway to the UNESCO Heritage-listed Komodo National Park, the resort caters to all age groups and offers a diverse array of activities and experiences managed end-to-end by the property. Guests can engage in marine conversation activities, enjoy a romantic dinner on a private deck, practice yoga overlooking the water, indulge in locally inspired spa treatments, and embark on a guided hike to observe Komodo dragons in their natural habitat.

The resort also invites guests to explore Komodo National Park aboard the star of its fleet, the 54-meter luxury wooden ship, the AYANA Lako D'ia. Available for privately chartered or shared multi-day cruising adventures, the magnificent vessel features five-star accommodation and AYANA's signature five-star hospitality for up to 18 guests. Travelers can also immerse themselves in the region's rich biodiversity aboard AYANA Komodo's four other vessels: the AYANA Lako Sae, a stylish three-deck cruise boat; the AYANA Lako Cama, a 12-meter speed boat for intimate day trips; the AYANA Lako Lelo, a 12-meter boat for fishing trips; and the AYANA Lako Taka, a custom-made glass-bottom boat. The resort's world class luxury and AYANA's signature five-star hospitality make AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach and AYANA Cruises the ideal choice for families, friends and romantic getaways, and the ultimate way to discover the natural wonders of Komodo National Park.

Established in 2009, AYANA Hospitality comprises a portfolio of ten luxury hotels and residences: AYANA Villas Bali, AYANA Segara Bali, AYANA Resort Bali, RIMBA by AYANA Bali, and AYANA Residences within the 90-hectare resort destination AYANA Bali; AYANA Midplaza Jakarta and The Plaza Residences in Jakarta; AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach in Labuan Bajo; and Delonix Hotel Karawang and Delonix Residences in Karawang. AYANA Hospitality is renowned for its genuinely caring and truly attentive service inspired by authentic Balinese hospitality. As AYANA means "a place of refuge" in Sanskrit, each AYANA Hospitality property embodies peace, harmony and happiness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor