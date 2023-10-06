Fixed Deposit Payouts Are Outpacing PPF Returns: Book Yours on Bajaj Markets Today

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has tied up with various issuers to offer Fixed Deposit (FD) on its platform. Investors can get interest rates ranging up to 8.60 per cent p.a., compared to other traditional investment tools.

At present, many banks and NBFCs are offering comparatively better rates on FDs than Public Provident Funds (PPF). The latter currently offers a rate of 7.1 per cent and features a lock-in period of 15 years with an option for partial withdrawal after 5 years.

Bajaj Markets' platform allows investors to choose from various partner issuers to get the best FD interest rates on their lump sum amount. Here is a list of FD issuers that individuals can select from:

On Bajaj Markets, individuals can choose their preferred tenor with FDs, which usually range between 7 days and 10 years. They can also browse multiple FD issuers, who have been rated by credit rating agencies like CRISIL and ICRA.

Some of the other benefits of booking an FD on the Bajaj Markets platform are:

* Guaranteed and stable returns

* Multiple interest payout options

* Loan against FDs for select FDs

* Easy online application process

* Free online FD calculator facility

* Option to prematurely close FD accounts

* Tax benefits applicable on tax-saving FD schemes

Individuals can easily get started with their savings journey by downloading the Bajaj Markets app or by visiting the official website. They can also consider other investment options such as National Pension Scheme (NPS), Mutual Funds, and much more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor