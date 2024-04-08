Flashoot - India's only platform where you can book reelmakers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 8: What makes the startup Flashoot truly remarkable is that it was conceived and brought to life by three young guys from humble backgrounds in Hyderabad - Voleti Karthik, Shreyak Singh, and Manikanta Bukka. Despite limited resources, they self-funded and worked tirelessly to turn their vision of democratizing professional event videography into the user-friendly Flashoot app.

Flashoot is an app changing how people capture special moments. It lets users hire skilled videographers who use smartphones to make high-quality videos, eliminating the need for expensive gadgets or complicated setups. Whether it's a birthday, party, or even a funeral, Flashoot has you covered.

What makes Flashoot special is its focus on delivering professional videos tailored to your preferences. Whether you like candid shots or stylish cinematic films, Flashoot turns every moment into a beautiful memory. The app is designed to be easy to use. You can browse through videographers' portfolios and book them seamlessly. It's all about convenience, affordability, and top-notch quality.

Karthik, the brains behind Flashoot, believes it brings professional videography to everyone's fingertips, allowing users to create captivating videos that capture the essence of any event.

Shreyak, a co-founder, underscores that every moment deserves to be preserved beautifully, which Flashoot makes possible using just your smartphone.

Manikanta emphasizes the importance of authentically preserving moments through Flashoot's creative videography.

Flashoot offers a seamless and delightful experience, adept at creatively capturing events. Its services are not limited to individuals but extend to anyone seeking to enhance event documentation. Be it a birthday celebration or a corporate event, Flashoot adeptly captures every moment with a professional flair.

Currently concentrated in Hyderabad, India, Flashoot has ambitions to broaden its reach to other cities, aiming to cater to emerging markets and satisfy the increasing demand for accessible professional event videography. Furthermore, clients have the convenience of instantly posting the final edited 30-second to 1-minute vibe check videos on platforms like Instagram reels or YouTube shorts after the shoot.

