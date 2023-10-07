Flipkart's Truck Accidentally Unleashes a Money Shower in Mumbai's Streets

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: The streets of Gateway in Mumbai became the stage for an astonishing event when a Flipkart truck, filled with stacks of cash, malfunctioned, releasing a flurry of Rs. 2000 notes into the air.

The mundane humdrum of city life was abruptly interrupted. Like a scene from a movie, currency notes gracefully danced in the air. Bystanders, initially stunned, quickly delved into the unexpected delight. The city's usual pace was halted, and an atmosphere of excitement and amazement took over.

YouTube Video: youtu.be/IGubPAcc88U

The onlookers, united by the unexpected rain of wealth, gathered with lit faces, the surprise windfall offering a momentary escape from the routine. A wave of communal joy painted a rare scene of shared happiness and surprise amidst the city's constant motion.

Questions swirled in the midst of the unfolding spectacle. Why was a Flipkart truck loaded with such a significant amount of cash? Was this an extraordinary malfunction, or was there more than what meets the eye? The timing of the incident, notably close to the highly anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, fuelled speculations. Could this 'accident' be a bizarre, yet, strategic move to stir buzz and anticipation?

Videos of the truck have gone viral on Instagram & Twitter with people questioning Flipkart on what went through and asking other users of where can they find the truck next.

x.com/salman3126/status/1710251097217241278?s=46&t=GBY0QuWI86Rtfz5m4BvfVg

We reached out to Flipkart for a comment on the mystifying incident, seeking clarifications. Is it a coincidental malfunction, or is there an underlying plot woven into the forthcoming BBD sale? Responses are anticipated, and clarity is eagerly awaited.

As the city talks and speculation abounds, the video of money showering from the Flipkart truck makes rounds on social media, igniting discussions and capturing imaginations. Mumbai, for a moment, was united by an unexpected event, proving that amidst the everyday, the extraordinary lingers, waiting to unveil itself.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor