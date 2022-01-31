Floraxis Media Group announces winners of India's Top 20 Healthcare Achievers Award, 2022

Floraxis Media Group organized India's Top 20 Healthcare Achievers Award, 2022 on January 31, 2022. India's Top 20 Healthcare Achievers Award, 2022 presented to 20 winners at National levels.

This award is held every year, to celebrate and encourage them all to recognize the efforts of the healthcare sector, service providers, individuals, and organizations for their achievement and continued commitment. Floraxis Media Group announced India's Top 20 Healthcare Achievers Award, 2022 - a symbol of growth, knowledge and experience in the healthcare sector. The Healthcare and Service industry works on the factor of trust and experience. The award-winning organizations and individual services providers avail the benefits of building trust and authenticity. Floraxis Media Group has a research team that carefully selects the winners through a selection process. Floraxis Media team conduct deep research and survey process of the nominees. Winners are announced on the parameters of quality, experience, qualifications, customer feedback, etc.

To celebrate for these individuals and organizations who are the best skilled, the best compassionate and have the best experience in the healthcare sector. This award gives an opportunity to each individual and organization to participate at the national level, which helps them to make better business.

India's Top 20 Healthcare Achiever Award, 2022 motive at organizations and individuals for their contributions to the business and service industry by innovating for increased value, quality and improved performance.

A list of winners of India's Top 20 Healthcare Achievers Award, 2022:

Dr Naeem Sadiq (Founder & Director - Plexus Neuro and Stem Cell Research Centre) -Healthcare & Medicine - Neurologist (Bangalore)

Vasavi Hospitals Bengaluru (A Unit of Sree Vasavi Trust)Healthcare & Medicine - Best Tertiary Care Hospital (Bengaluru)

Kalra Hospital & SRCNC (Director - Dr. R N Kalra)Healthcare & Medicine - Multispecialty Hospital (New Delhi)

Dr Ruchita Maheshwari (Founder - Healthy Mantra)Healthcare & Medicine - Nutritionist & Dietitian (Maharashtra)

Akshatha Dental Clinic (Founder - Dr. Akshatha V)Healthcare & Medicine - Dental Clinic (Bangalore)

Dr Priyanka Kawale (Director - Shivsai Skin Hair Laser Slimming Clinic)Healthcare & Medicine - Cosmetologist Skincare Specialist (Kolhapur)

Dr Deepak Singh (Director - Dr. K. P. Singh Eye Hospital)Healthcare & Medicine - Eye Specialist (Sultanpur)

Dr Hardik K. Dholakiya (Director - Happy Dental Clinic)Healthcare & Medicine - Orthodontist (Ahmedabad)

Dr Swapnil M TaurHealthcare & Medicine - Pediatric Dental Clinic (Karad-Satara)

Dr Meenakshi Diet Clinic (Director - Dt. Meenakshi Tiwari)Healthcare & Medicine - Nutrition & Wellness Advisor (Delhi)

Medicore HealthcareHealthcare & Medicine - Healthcare Services (India)

Sneh Women's Hospital and IVF Surrogacy HospitalHealthcare & Medicine- Women's Hospital for Pregnancy & Gynec Treatment and Infertility IVF Hospital (India)

Dr Sushil VijayHealthcare & Medicine - Orthopaedic Surgeon (Delhi)

Skinxperts (State of the Art Centre for Skin, Hair and Laser)Healthcare & Medicine - Dermatology, Cosmetology & Trichology (Bangalore)

Revive Physiotherapy and Sports Injury ClinicHealthcare & Medicine - Physiotherapy Clinic (Chennai)

Dr Niraj KumarCardiology Specialist (Haryana)

Ujala Diagnostic Center (Director - Mohammad Tasim)Healthcare & Medicine - Diagnostic Center (Jaspur)

The Directors of The Floraxis Media Group, Vishal Kumar and Nadeem Saifi, congratulated all the winners. India's Top 20 Healthcare Achievers Award, 2022 is a small token of appreciation from Floraxis Media to all these inspiring individuals and organizations.

These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

