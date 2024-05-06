Florian Foundation and Mumbai Halchal Break Barriers at Bombay Times Fashion Week Opening Show 2024 by Archunaa Jaiin and Dilshad Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: In a groundbreaking event at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, Florian Foundation by Archunaa Jaiin and Mumbai Halchal by Dilshad Khan FC I broke all barriers and stereotypes with a sensational opening show on May 3rd, 2024, at 12 pm.

With the theme “Walk with Power, Passion, and Fashion,” the show aimed to redefine fashion norms and celebrate humanity in all its diversity. As the curtains rose, the audience was treated to an extravaganza of style, elegance, and empowerment.

The show, presented in collaboration with designer Vishal Kapoor VK, showcased a vibrant and dramatic collection titled ‘JALSA.' Kapoor’s designs epitomized elegance, grace, and sheer glamour, featuring intricate embellishments and volumed silhouettes on French sheer, faux fur, and banarsi silk fabrics. From red-carpet wear to signature lines, each design infused power, passion, and fashion.

What made this event truly exceptional was its focus on humanity. As founder Archunaa Jaiin and editor Dilshad Khan emphasized, it’s not about meninism or feminism; it’s about humanism. The show shattered stereotypes of age, weight, height, skin color, and language, celebrating the diversity and achievements of real people.

The ramp was graced by a stellar lineup of models, or as they were aptly called, “real achievers.” From Anju Gupta, Manisha Papani Naiknaware, Jaswinder Sandhu, Priya Tiwari, Anjulika Bhagchandani, Sia Parab, Parisha Lodaya, Shabina Shaikh, Daksh Sethi, Vaishali Patil, Komal Malhotra, Zarna Sanghvi, Anthony, Madhu Lakhoti, Simran Ahuja, Manju Lodha, Ojas Rajani (Celebrity Makeup Artist N Hairstylist), Praveen Sagar, Anjalika Somani Maroo, Puneet Arya, Anita Sharma, Pradeep Narwelkar, Swati Lanke, Arghya Chatterjee, Dilip Paryani, Abhijit Mhatre, Shahbaaz Khan, Suhail Khandwani, Sweta Solanki, Ekta Jain, Dr Yogita Chhawchhria, Anuja Zaveri, Anjali Jhaveri Sanghvi, to Urvashi Solanki, each model represented a unique story of triumph and perseverance.

The show also featured celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Hollywood singer Rosemary Fernandes, and showstoppers Rahul Dev, Mugdha Veira Godse, Sudhanshu Pandey, Charmi Jhaveri, and Shahbaaz Khan. Among the highlights of the event was the presence of Ojas Rajani, a celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist, whose expertise added to the glamour of the show.

But beyond the glitz and glamour, the Bombay Times Fashion Week opening show had a deeper purpose – to support the cause of humanity. Through their fashion statements, the organizers and participants aimed to shine a light on the importance of inclusivity, acceptance, and compassion.

As the show came to a close, it left a lasting impression on the audience, challenging them to rethink their perceptions of beauty and fashion. Florian Foundation and Mumbai Halchal had indeed set the standards high, breaking barriers and bringing the light on humanity.

So, as we fasten our seat belts for the rest of Bombay Times Fashion Week, let’s remember to walk with power, passion, and fashion, celebrating the diversity and spirit of humanity. Not to miss our jewellery partner LA Jewels, Jewellery were Fabulous on the stage they made each and every model shine bright with their glam on jewels by Lajja Mehta and Karan Mehta.

Thank you our Gifting Partners I AM Luxury Home Decor and Aaparya Gifting. And also our Mind Power Success Coach Praveen Sagar for being our strongest pillar.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor