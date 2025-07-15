Florian Spa N Salon : A Haven for Beauty and Wellness

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 15: Florian Spa N Salon, founded by Dr. Archana Jain, is a renowned beauty and wellness center offering a wide range of services for hair, skin, and body. With multiple locations in Mumbai and Chennai, the salon provides top-notch beauty services, including massages, makeup, and hair care, catering to both men , women and kids.

Services and Features:

* Hair Care: treatments, styling, and colouring

* Skin Care: facials, waxing, and other treatments

* Body Care: massages, body wraps, and more

* Makeup: services for special occasions and everyday looks

* Body Spa & Massages: designed to release tension, improve circulation, and promote deep relaxation

* Revitalizing Facials: utilizing natural ingredients and innovative techniques to brighten complexion and restore skin's natural radiance.

What Sets Florian Spa N Salon Apart -

* Authentic Spa Experience: therapists trained in traditional and western techniques using Essential oils and natural ingredients

* Holistic Approach: treatments designed to promote overall wellness, addressing physical and mental well-being

* Personalized Treatments: bespoke services tailored to individual needs and concerns

* Variety of Services: offering different ranges of services with a range of products

Unique Services

* Skin Treatments: RF Omega light, Peel off mask, Charcoal Bamboo Facials, Facial shots, etc.

* Hair Treatments: Protein lust treatment, Argan oil Hair Botox, Range of Hair spa, etc.

* Manicure and Pedicure: Wine, Pina Colada, Candle, Dark Chocolate, etc.

* Fire Haircut: for those who want to try something adventurous

Benefits of Visiting Florian Spa N Salon

* Stress Reduction: relaxing therapies to improve mental clarity

* Boost Confidence: enhance natural beauty and boost self-confidence

* Improved Well-being: regular spa treatments can significantly improve overall well-being, leading to increased focus and productivity.

Locations and Contact :

* Mumbai: Sion Circle, Sion (East), Near Movie Max Cinema - Contact: 02235115813

* Chennai: No. 222/14, Plot No. 20, G.S.T. Road Near By Sangeetha and Honey Spice Restaurant Upstairs of Dominos, Urapakkam - Phone Number: 096772 88988 (Chennai), 022 2409 3855 (Mumbai)

* Website: https://www.florianspansalon.com/

Franchise Opportunities :

Florian Spa N Salon offers franchise opportunities for those looking to expand their wings in the wellness industry. If you're interested in being part of a bright future industry, you can get in touch on 9029302333.

Customer Reviews :

Florian Spa N Salon has received positive reviews for its excellent service, hygienic environment, and polite staff. Overall, the salon has a rating of 4.5 stars on various platforms.

Whether you're looking for a relaxing massage, a rejuvenating facial, or a complete transformation, Florian Spa N Salon is an excellent choice for those seeking a holistic approach to beauty and wellness. So, explore the rejuvenating world at Florian Spa N Salon and experience the best of beauty and wellness under one roof.

