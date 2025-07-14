Florian Spa N Salon by Archana Jain : One Stop Destination for Beauty , Wellness and Hair Services

New Delhi [India], July 14:Florian Spa N Salon, founded by Dr. Archana Jain, is a renowned beauty and wellness center offering a wide range of services for hair, skin, and body. With multiple locations in Mumbai and Chennai, the salon provides top-notch beauty services, including massages, makeup, and hair care, catering to both men, women and kids

Services and Features

Hair Care: treatments, styling, and coloring

treatments, styling, and coloring Skin Care: facials, waxing, and other treatments

facials, waxing, and other treatments Body Care: massages, body wraps, and more

massages, body wraps, and more Makeup: services for special occasions and everyday looks

services for special occasions and everyday looks Body Spa & Massages: designed to release tension, improve circulation, and promote deep relaxation

designed to release tension, improve circulation, and promote deep relaxation Revitalizing Facials: utilizing natural ingredients and innovative techniques to brighten complexion and restore skin’s natural radiance

What Sets Florian Spa N Salon Apart

Authentic Spa Experience: therapists trained in traditional and western techniques using Essential oils and natural ingredients

therapists trained in traditional and western techniques using Essential oils and natural ingredients Holistic Approach: treatments designed to promote overall wellness, addressing physical and mental well-being

treatments designed to promote overall wellness, addressing physical and mental well-being Personalized Treatments: bespoke services tailored to individual needs and concerns

bespoke services tailored to individual needs and concerns Variety of Services: offering different ranges of services with a range of products

Unique Services

Skin Treatments: RF Omega light, Peel off mask, Charcoal Bamboo Facials, Facial shots, etc.

RF Omega light, Peel off mask, Charcoal Bamboo Facials, Facial shots, etc. Hair Treatments: Protein lust treatment, Argan oil Hair Botox, Range of Hair spa, etc.

Protein lust treatment, Argan oil Hair Botox, Range of Hair spa, etc. Manicure and Pedicure: Wine, Piña Colada, Candle, Dark Chocolate, etc.

Wine, Piña Colada, Candle, Dark Chocolate, etc. Fire Haircut: for those who want to try something adventurous

Benefits of Visiting Florian Spa N Salon

Stress Reduction: relaxing therapies to improve mental clarity

relaxing therapies to improve mental clarity Boost Confidence: enhance natural beauty and boost self-confidence

enhance natural beauty and boost self-confidence Improved Well-being: Regular spa treatments can significantly improve overall well-being, leading to increased focus and productivity

Locations and Contact

Mumbai: Sion Circle, Sion (East), Near Movie Max Cinema – Contact: 02235115813

Sion Circle, Sion (East), Near Movie Max Cinema – Contact: 02235115813 Chennai: No. 222/14, Plot No. 20, G.S.T. Road Near By Sangeetha and Honey Spice Restaurant Upstairs of Dominos, Urapakkam – Phone Number: 096772 88988 (Chennai), 022 2409 3855 (Mumbai)

No. 222/14, Plot No. 20, G.S.T. Road Near By Sangeetha and Honey Spice Restaurant Upstairs of Dominos, Urapakkam – Phone Number: 096772 88988 (Chennai), 022 2409 3855 (Mumbai) Website:https://www.florianspansalon.com/

Franchise Opportunities

Florian Spa N Salon offers franchise opportunities for those looking to expand their wings in the wellness industry. If you’re interested in being part of a bright future industry, you can get in touch on 9029302333.

Customer Reviews

Florian Spa N Salon has received positive reviews for its excellent service, hygienic environment, and polite staff. Overall, the salon has a rating of 4.5 stars on various platforms.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing massage, a rejuvenating facial, or a complete transformation, Florian Spa N Salon is an excellent choice for those seeking a holistic approach to beauty and wellness. So, explore the rejuvenating world at Florian Spa N Salon and experience the best of beauty and wellness under one roof.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor