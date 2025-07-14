Florian Spa N Salon by Archana Jain : One Stop Destination for Beauty , Wellness and Hair Services
New Delhi [India], July 14:Florian Spa N Salon, founded by Dr. Archana Jain, is a renowned beauty and wellness center offering a wide range of services for hair, skin, and body. With multiple locations in Mumbai and Chennai, the salon provides top-notch beauty services, including massages, makeup, and hair care, catering to both men, women and kids
Services and Features
- Hair Care: treatments, styling, and coloring
- Skin Care: facials, waxing, and other treatments
- Body Care: massages, body wraps, and more
- Makeup: services for special occasions and everyday looks
- Body Spa & Massages: designed to release tension, improve circulation, and promote deep relaxation
- Revitalizing Facials: utilizing natural ingredients and innovative techniques to brighten complexion and restore skin’s natural radiance
What Sets Florian Spa N Salon Apart
- Authentic Spa Experience: therapists trained in traditional and western techniques using Essential oils and natural ingredients
- Holistic Approach: treatments designed to promote overall wellness, addressing physical and mental well-being
- Personalized Treatments: bespoke services tailored to individual needs and concerns
- Variety of Services: offering different ranges of services with a range of products
Unique Services
- Skin Treatments: RF Omega light, Peel off mask, Charcoal Bamboo Facials, Facial shots, etc.
- Hair Treatments: Protein lust treatment, Argan oil Hair Botox, Range of Hair spa, etc.
- Manicure and Pedicure: Wine, Piña Colada, Candle, Dark Chocolate, etc.
- Fire Haircut: for those who want to try something adventurous
Benefits of Visiting Florian Spa N Salon
- Stress Reduction: relaxing therapies to improve mental clarity
- Boost Confidence: enhance natural beauty and boost self-confidence
- Improved Well-being: Regular spa treatments can significantly improve overall well-being, leading to increased focus and productivity
Locations and Contact
- Mumbai: Sion Circle, Sion (East), Near Movie Max Cinema – Contact: 02235115813
- Chennai: No. 222/14, Plot No. 20, G.S.T. Road Near By Sangeetha and Honey Spice Restaurant Upstairs of Dominos, Urapakkam – Phone Number: 096772 88988 (Chennai), 022 2409 3855 (Mumbai)
- Website:https://www.florianspansalon.com/
Franchise Opportunities
Florian Spa N Salon offers franchise opportunities for those looking to expand their wings in the wellness industry. If you’re interested in being part of a bright future industry, you can get in touch on 9029302333.
Customer Reviews
Florian Spa N Salon has received positive reviews for its excellent service, hygienic environment, and polite staff. Overall, the salon has a rating of 4.5 stars on various platforms.
Whether you’re looking for a relaxing massage, a rejuvenating facial, or a complete transformation, Florian Spa N Salon is an excellent choice for those seeking a holistic approach to beauty and wellness. So, explore the rejuvenating world at Florian Spa N Salon and experience the best of beauty and wellness under one roof.
