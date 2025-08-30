Flowkar Launches Markent with Ganesh Chaturthi Contest - Win ₹2.5 Lakh in India's First Skill-Based Creator Competition

India PR Distribution

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 30: India's fastest-growing social media innovation platform, Flowkar, has announced the official launch of its brand-new feature Markent - a first-of-its-kind skill-based digital competition tool designed to connect brands, creators, and audiences through engaging user-generated content (UGC). To celebrate the launch, Flowkar is rolling out a special Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 competition where participants can upload photos and videos with their Ganpati Bappa and stand a chance to win up to ₹2.5 lakh in rewards.

Markent: A Game-Changer in Social Media Competitions

At its core, Markent is built to bridge the gap between brands seeking authentic marketing and users who want recognition and rewards for their creativity. Unlike traditional contests that are often pay-to-play, Markent offers a completely free entry model, ensuring inclusivity for creators of all levels.

The process is simple:

1) Upload a photo or video on the Markent platform.

2) Gather likes and comments through genuine community engagement.

3) Win exciting prizes and recognition.

With this launch, Flowkar positions Markent as a festive campaign powerhouse where cultural celebrations meet modern influencer marketing. By tying the feature's debut to Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Flowkar is tapping into one of India's most celebrated festivals, encouraging families, creators, and communities to showcase their devotion while competing for rewards.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Campaign Details

-Competition Name: Ganesh Chaturthi by Flowkar

-Prize Pool: Up to ₹2,50,000

-Max Participants: 7,50,000

-Top Rewards Ranks: 2,850

-Eligibility: Minimum 100 followers on social platforms

-Competition Entry Closing: September 6, 2025 11:59 PM IST

-Competition Period: September 6, 2025 - September 11, 2025

Participants need to simply upload a photo or video with their Ganpati idol on Markent and use official hashtags such as #Flowkar #GaneshChaturthibyFlowkar #SocialPowerhouse. Winners will be chosen based on community engagement (likes & comments), making it a purely skill-based competition with no betting or gambling element.

Why Markent Stands Out

The Indian creator economy is estimated to cross ₹2,200 crore by 2025, with brands increasingly relying on UGC-driven campaigns. Markent uniquely positions itself at the intersection of:

-Festive Campaigns 2025: Allowing brands to tap into India's cultural calendar.

-Influencer Marketing 2.0: Empowering micro and nano-influencers with equal opportunity.

-No-Betting, No-Gambling Framework: Offering a transparent, skill-based

model.

-Scalable Brand Engagement: Up to 7,50,000 participants per campaign.

For brands, Markent simplifies digital outreach and customer engagement by converting festive enthusiasm into authentic promotional campaigns. For users, it means a chance to earn recognition and rewards through everyday content.

About Flowkar: The Ultimate Social Tool

While Markent is the newest feather in Flowkar's cap, the app itself has been gaining traction as an all-in-one social media platform. Flowkar goes beyond being just another networking app - it positions itself as a social + marketing powerhouse with features such as:

-Content Creation & Management: Users can create, schedule, and manage posts across multiple platforms.

-Reward-Based Ecosystem: Competitions and campaigns offer both monetary and recognition-driven rewards.

-AI & Analytics: Flowkar helps creators understand engagement trends and optimize their content.

-Third-Party Integrations: From music APIs to multi-platform streaming tools, Flowkar is built to empower the next generation of creators.

With the launch of Markent, Flowkar is doubling down on its vision to democratize digital marketing. The platform is not just for big brands - even startups and small businesses can host contests, drive engagement, and build visibility with minimal costs.

A Festive Kickstart for India's Creator Economy

The timing of Markent's debut with Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is strategic. Festive campaigns in India see massive spikes in brand spending, consumer engagement, and digital activity.

According to industry trends, brands allocate up to 30% of their annual marketing budget during festivals like Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Navratri. Flowkar is positioning itself as the preferred platform for such seasonal campaigns, giving both creators and brands a collaborative space.

Speaking about the launch, Flowkar's spokesperson said:

"Markent is more than just a feature - it's a movement towards fair, skill-based recognition in the creator economy. Our Ganesh Chaturthi campaign is a way to celebrate culture while empowering users to showcase their creativity. We believe this will set the tone for many more brand-user collaborations on Flowkar."

Future Roadmap

Following the success of the Markent launch, Flowkar plans to roll out Markent competitions for upcoming festivals like Navratri, Diwali, and Christmas 2025, ensuring a year-round calendar of skill-based brand campaigns.

Conclusion

With the launch of Markent, Flowkar is setting a new benchmark for festive social media competitions and digital brand engagement in India. By combining cultural relevance, cutting-edge tech, and user rewards, Flowkar is not just building an app - it's building the future of India's creator economy.

