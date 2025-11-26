Flying Taxis Set to Reshape Dubai’s Real Estate Market, Says Industry Observer - Kunal Gholap

Dubai 20th November 2025: The emergence of flying taxis showcased at the Dubai Airshow is expected to bring significant shifts to the emirate’s real estate market, according to industry observers who say the technology will redefine connectivity, urban value, and long-term development patterns. Electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), demonstrated by leading global aviation firms are projected to reduce travel time across key districts by up to 80 per cent, creating new dynamics for property demand and pricing.

Among the attendees at the event was Kunal Gholap, Founder of www.HousesOption.com, who noted that the transition to aerial mobility could reshape the traditional understanding of distance and accessibility in Dubai.

Connectivity to be Redefined

With eVTOL networks expected to link major hubs including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai South, industry experts believe the market may see a shift in how buyers and investors evaluate location value.

“Once travel time drops dramatically, areas previously considered far from the city centre may emerge as priority zones,” Mr. Gholap said. He added that the technology has the potential to “restructure the real estate map” by eliminating the limitations of road traffic.

Skyports Expected to Drive New Growth Hubs

Prototypes of vertiports and skyports, future terminals for flying taxis were displayed at the Airshow signalling the early stages of infrastructure planning.

Analysts expect these nodes to become real estate anchors similar to metro stations during Dubai’s earlier development phases. Residential and commercial projects around future skyport locations are likely to experience heightened demand once official routes are released.

“These hubs will influence the next wave of urban development,” Mr. Gholap added. “Developers who identify these corridors early will have a strategic advantage.”

Outer Districts Poised for Gains.

Locations such as Dubai South, Jebel Ali, Expo City, and parts of Meydan and MBR City may see increased interest due to their large master-planned areas and alignment with air mobility routes.

With aerial travel reducing dependency on highways, these districts could witness stronger absorption and higher future valuations.

New Architectural Trends Expected

Experts foresee the emergence of buildings equipped with dedicated rooftop landing zones, charging platforms, and vertical mobility access development that could create a new premium segment in the market.

Dubai’s established reputation for adopting advanced infrastructure places it among the first global cities capable of integrating such designs at scale.

Market Outlook

Mr. Gholap also noted that the readiness displayed at the Airshow from the operational prototypes to planned supporting facilities indicates that flying taxi deployment may occur sooner than many anticipate.

He emphasised that real estate stakeholders should monitor forthcoming announcements regarding route maps and initial skyport locations.

“Dubai has a history of rapid infrastructure-driven growth,” he said. “Flying taxis could trigger the next major cycle.”



