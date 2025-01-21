Flyrobe Expands to Bilaspur: Your Ultimate Destination for Rental Fashion

NewsVoir

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 21: Flyrobe, India's leading premium ethnic wear rental brand, is proud to announce the opening of its brand-new store in Bilaspur on January 19, 2025. This store marks yet another milestone in Flyrobe's journey of making high-end fashion accessible, sustainable, and affordable for all. Located in the heart of Bilaspur, the new outlet will offer a stunning array of menswear and womenswear rentals, catering to weddings, festive occasions, and more.

"Every corner of India deserves the charm of rental fashion", said Ms. Aanchal Saini, CEO of Flyrobe. "With Bilaspur's vibrant culture and celebrations, we're excited to bring sustainable, high-end couture within reach. Now, residents can celebrate in style while enjoying affordability and sustainability," Saini adds.

Samriddhi Raikwar, Franchise Owner of Flyrobe Bilaspur, shares her excitement: "Flyrobe is India's leading rental fashion brand, offering high-end designer outfits and accessories for special occasions without the need to own them. As someone who has always cherished dressing up for celebrations, I felt Bilaspur needed this unique concept. Flyrobe allows people to experience the joy of wearing couture and premium designs by simply renting themmaking fashion more accessible, affordable, and sustainable. This store is my way of combining my passion for fashion with a vision to transform how our city celebrates."

Flyrobe is transforming Indian occasion wear with its eco-friendly rental fashion concept. The store offers personalized consultations, perfect fittings, and a wide range of designer brandsmaking it easy for everyone to look stunning on their special day without owning the outfits.

The grand opening was a special event! Flyrobe Bilaspur invited everyone to enjoy exclusive offers for early customers and explore the latest collection. Many people joined in to be part of this exciting journey in rental fashion.

Flyrobe is India's largest and most trusted fashion rental platform, pioneering the rental fashion market since 2015. With a commitment to sustainability and affordability, Flyrobe provides an omni-channel experience, allowing customers to rent high-end ethnic wear at a fraction of the cost. Serving over 30 cities online, Flyrobe boasts a growing network of 20+ retail stores across India, including locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Agra, Nagpur, and now Bilaspur.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor